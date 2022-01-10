Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/10 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 35 23 7 5 51 137 106 18-3-0 5-4-5 6-1-2
Tampa Bay 37 23 9 5 51 122 109 12-4-3 11-5-2 8-5-1
Toronto 33 22 8 3 47 112 83 14-4-1 8-4-2 7-2-0
Boston 31 18 11 2 38 92 81 9-6-1 9-5-1 9-3-1
Detroit 36 16 16 4 36 99 122 12-5-2 4-11-2 4-5-2
Buffalo 34 10 18 6 26 91 119 6-10-2 4-8-4 3-4-3
Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 5-9-0 4-9-2 3-5-0
Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123 5-10-1 2-13-3 2-6-2
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 33 24 7 2 50 115 73 11-3-1 13-4-1 4-2-0
N.Y. Rangers 36 23 9 4 50 106 91 10-3-2 13-6-2 5-1-0
Washington 36 20 7 9 49 122 97 10-3-5 10-4-4 6-2-1
Pittsburgh 34 20 9 5 45 112 89 10-5-2 10-4-3 5-2-0
Columbus 33 16 16 1 33 106 118 11-5-1 5-11-0 3-7-0
Philadelphia 35 13 15 7 33 90 119 6-7-3 7-8-4 3-5-1
New Jersey 36 14 17 5 33 105 126 9-7-3 5-10-2 6-5-2
N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80 4-5-3 6-7-3 1-4-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Nashville 36 23 11 2 48 112 95 10-5-0 13-6-2 8-2-1
St. Louis 36 21 10 5 47 126 98 14-3-2 7-7-3 8-4-2
Colorado 31 21 8 2 44 135 101 13-2-1 8-6-1 6-3-0
Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 122 102 11-3-1 10-7-1 5-4-0
Winnipeg 33 16 12 5 37 99 99 10-6-1 6-6-4 5-3-2
Dallas 32 17 13 2 36 92 94 13-3-1 4-10-1 6-5-1
Chicago 35 12 18 5 29 83 119 6-7-3 6-11-2 3-5-3
Arizona 33 7 23 3 17 72 128 3-12-1 4-11-2 3-9-0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 38 23 14 1 47 135 113 12-9-1 11-5-0 7-4-0
Anaheim 38 19 12 7 45 116 106 12-5-4 7-7-3 7-2-3
Calgary 33 17 10 6 40 104 83 4-3-4 13-7-2 3-4-1
Los Angeles 35 17 13 5 39 97 93 11-8-2 6-5-3 3-3-1
San Jose 36 19 16 1 39 102 112 9-7-1 10-9-0 2-2-0
Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111 10-6-0 8-8-2 8-2-0
Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95 8-7-1 8-8-2 5-3-3
Seattle 33 10 19 4 24 92 122 6-11-2 4-8-2 2-9-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 2, Dallas 1

Anaheim 4, Detroit 3, SO

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, ppd

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, ppd

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd

Toronto at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-11 01:16 GMT+08:00

