NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/01/10 23:09
Through Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 33 19 34 53 6 27 5 0 1 126 15.1
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 34 26 27 53 6 20 13 1 6 112 23.2
Alex Ovechkin Washington 36 24 27 51 15 6 6 1 3 166 14.5
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 35 13 33 46 12 24 2 1 2 91 14.3
Nazem Kadri Colorado 28 12 32 44 11 34 5 0 1 88 13.6
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 36 16 25 41 6 12 7 0 3 102 15.7
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 32 14 26 40 12 12 2 0 2 110 12.7
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 28 16 24 40 18 16 7 0 0 97 16.5
Timo Meier San Jose 31 14 24 38 14 2 3 0 5 130 10.8
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 33 15 23 38 19 10 2 0 3 109 13.8
Sebastian Aho Carolina 30 15 22 37 13 12 6 0 1 93 16.1
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 36 5 31 36 9 14 0 1 1 68 7.4
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 37 7 29 36 10 20 2 0 2 97 7.2
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 31 10 26 36 5 14 2 0 3 77 13.0
J.T. Miller Vancouver 34 11 25 36 3 18 4 0 2 84 13.1
Jordan Kyrou St. Louis 32 14 22 36 8 4 3 0 2 87 16.1
Troy Terry Anaheim 37 22 14 36 3 12 6 0 5 89 24.7
Auston Matthews Toronto 30 22 14 36 4 8 8 0 4 135 16.3
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 26 14 21 35 15 49 4 0 2 77 18.2
William Nylander Toronto 33 15 20 35 6 6 5 0 4 116 12.9

Updated : 2022-01-11 01:16 GMT+08:00

