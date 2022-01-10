Asia Pacific Genome Sequencing Market Scope and overview, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 15.6% During The Forecast Period

Asia Pacific genome sequencing market will grow by 15.6% annually with a total addressable market cap of $38.26 billion over 2021-2030 owing to the growing government funding to encourage genomics projects, the increasing of the incidence of the cancer and the increasing applications of next-generation sequencing, and the utilization of genomics in specialized or personalized medicine.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 52 figures, this 109-page report Asia Pacific Genome Sequencing Market 2020-2030 by Product (Consumables, Sequencers & Software, Service), Technology (PCR, Sequencing, Microarray), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific genome sequencing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Asia Pacific genome sequencing market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific genome sequencing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Product

Consumables

Sequencers & Software

Service

Based on Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Sequencing

Microarray

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Other Technologies

Based on Application

Diagnostics

o Oncology

o Reproductive Health

o Complex Disease Research

o Other Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Precision Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications

By End User

Academic & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Consumer Genomic Service Providers

Government Institutes

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

BGI

Biomatters

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DNASTAR

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina, Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Oxford Nanopore Technology

PerkinElmer Inc.

Qiagen

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

