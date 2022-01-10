North America Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market Scope and overview, Expected to Rise Moderately over 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 22.2% During The Forecast Period

North America autonomous vehicle market is expected to grow by 22.2% annually in the forecast period and reach $167.06 billion by 2030 driven by the advancing automated transportation technology, rising government initiatives for autonomous vehicles, and growing adoption of driverless cars.

Highlighted with 74 tables and 75 figures, this 159-page report North America Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Automation Level (Level 1 – Level 5), Vehicle Type, Power, ADAS Feature, Ownership, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America autonomous vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America autonomous vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Automation Level, Vehicle Type, Power, ADAS Feature, Ownership, and Country.

Based on offering

Hardware

Software

Service

Based on automation level

Level 1 (Driver Assistance)

Level 2 (Partial Automation)

Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

Level 4 (High Automation)

Level 5 (Full Automation)

Based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

o Car/Robo-taxi

o Van/Shuttle

Commercial Vehicles

o Self-driving Trucks

o Self-driving Buses

Based on power

Electric Cell

Fuel Cell

Hybrid

Based on ADAS Feature

Lane Assist (LA)

Crash Warning System (CWS)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Smart Park Assist (SPA)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Based on Vehicle Ownership

Private Vehicles

Shared Vehicles

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, market analysis and revenue/unit shipment data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Automation Level, Vehicle Type, Power, and Ownership over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific autonomous vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDs Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

AUDI AG

Baidu

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Delphi

FCA Italy S.p.A.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

MAN SE

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Group

Waymo LLC

Zoox Inc.

What is the purpose of the report?

Based on a number of indicators, the Year on Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated in the lookup report.

The file analyzes boom rate, market dimension and valuation of the Market at some stage in the forecast period.

Key Findings of The Study

Based on type, the contact kind phase generated the easiest income in 2018.

Based on the component, the transducer phase used to be the very best income contributor in 2018.

Based on end-users, the Healthcare phase is predicted to show off the best possible CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the absolute best market income in 2018, observed by way of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Reasons To Purchase This Report:

Obtain strategic competitor information

Plan mergers and acquisitions via figuring out the fantastic manufacturer

Categorize workable new clients or companions in the target audience

Develop regional and countrywide techniques based totally on neighborhood records and analysis

The document facets factors such as key market developments, enterprise and competitors’ challenges in hole analysis, and new possibilities in the market. This record then covers the modern records on commercial enterprise dangers and the feature of the provide chain in the industry.

Why Invest in the report?

In-Depth Research on the market.

Complete exploration of the market.

Study on market size, application, increase fee, and revenue.

Highlighted pleasant options for challenges that assist to decorate the business.

Pre and Post COVID-19 have an impact on the market plus healing of the market with true strategies.

