Web Analytics Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2031

Web Analytics Market is valued at approximately USD 3.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Web analytics is extensively utilized to pursue and scrutinize the users collaboration patterns with the website as they connect and stream information or data. This process includes the collection, assessment, and coverage of web data created from these interfaces that deliver perceptions on the demand and interest of customers. Further, web analytics also help to improve marketing strategies through the data collected from mobile web data to interpret the customers geographic distribution.

This will help the marketers to enhance their marketing strategies accordingly the demographics basis. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the web analytics market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, in the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis, several business organizations, particularly in highly affected countries are allowing their employees to work from home to ensure business continuity.

With the growing number of employees working from home resulting in rise in demand for online video watching, downloading, and interaction through video conferencing, all of which are leading to increased network traffic and data usage, which ultimately enhance the utilization of web analytics. Therefore, this factor is further influencing the growth of the web analytics market in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, the increase in the number of social media users in the developed and developing economies, along with the rise in trend of online shopping are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Global Digital Report 2019, the total number of social media users was estimated at 3.484 billion in 2019 across the globe, demonstrating an increase of 9% year-on-year (YoY). This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, data privacy and security concern are one of the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Web Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the constant growth in online shopping and marketing automation, coupled with the rising preference toward online data-driven businesses in the region.

Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing penetration of the internet with a rise in the number of social users and surging demand for mobile analytics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Web Analytics market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adobe Systems Inc.

AT Internet

Facebook Inc.

Google LLC

Hotjar Ltd

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Webtrends Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application:

Social Media Management

Targeting and Behavioural Analysis

Display Advertising Optimization

Multichannel Campaign Analysis

Online Marketing

Others

By End-User:

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

IT & Telecommunications

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Web Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

