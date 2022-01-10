Supply Chain Analytics Market Scope and overview, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2031

Supply Chain Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Supply Chain Analytics aims to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness by enabling data-driven decisions at strategic, operational and tactical levels. The use of Supply Chain Analytics cuts the operational cost enabling sustainable business growth and increase customer satisfaction. Increasing volume and velocity of data along with need to enhance operation and supply chain efficiencies drives the market growth.

For Instance: Verizon in 2017 signed an agreement with Corning to purchase 20 million kilometres of optical fibre each year from 2018 to 2020 with a commitment of USD 1.05 billion purchase per year. While Sprint announced multi yearmultiyear strategic agreements with US broadband infrastructure company like Altice USA in November 2017 and another agreement with Cox Communications in January 2018 to densify its network capabilities. These agreements illustratedemonstrate the growingmounting volume and velocity of data for which higheradvanced communication speed is required.

Moreover, Factors such as increasingswelling adoption of cloud-based supply chain analytics and increasinggrowing awareness of supply chain analytics tools among organizations further fuel the market growth. However, dData sSecurity issues impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning into supply chain management would provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The regional analysis of global Supply Chain Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing cloud basedcloud-based adoption and well – established infrastructure in the region.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising number of organizations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Supply Chain Analytics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute

Software AG

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Tableau Software

Qlik

TIBCO Software Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Software:

Supplier Performance Analytics

Demand Analysis and Forecasting

Inventory Analytics

By Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Industry Vertical:

Automotive

Retail and consumer goods

F&B manufacturing

Machinery and industrial equipment manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Government

Energy and utilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

