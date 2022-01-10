Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/01/10 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 10, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;32;26;Partly sunny, humid;32;26;SW;14;80%;14%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;23;15;Plenty of sunshine;23;16;N;7;59%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;15;7;Decreasing clouds;14;5;ENE;6;72%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;An afternoon shower;17;8;Decreasing clouds;12;6;NE;12;62%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;6;0;Showers around;5;3;SSW;17;83%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Not as cold;-3;-4;Morning heavy snow;0;-3;NNE;3;83%;100%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cooler;7;1;Not as cool;14;5;E;8;54%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;-13;-24;Mostly cloudy, cold;-16;-19;SSE;11;92%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and warmer;36;21;Sunny and hot;37;22;ESE;10;31%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;14;10;A little rain;14;6;N;10;74%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;18;Partly sunny;27;18;WSW;15;59%;28%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;17;11;Brief a.m. showers;19;10;SE;21;74%;83%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;22;Partly sunny;31;22;SE;10;72%;19%;5

Bangalore, India;More clouds than sun;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;18;SSE;9;57%;28%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;35;23;Mostly sunny;33;24;S;8;55%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;12;9;Partly sunny;14;7;NNW;17;74%;6%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny;3;-8;Chilly with sunshine;0;-8;NE;7;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy, snow showers;-1;-2;Snow showers;0;-7;WNW;12;83%;63%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;4;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-4;S;7;82%;62%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;11;A little p.m. rain;18;11;S;9;75%;73%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;24;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;19;N;19;78%;91%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;4;-3;Partly sunny;2;-5;NNW;19;63%;62%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;3;-1;Areas of low clouds;4;0;SW;9;86%;45%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;5;-3;Morning snow showers;1;-5;NE;20;59%;87%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;5;-4;Mostly cloudy;4;-8;N;13;41%;30%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, warm;33;22;Very hot;38;23;SE;12;43%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;19;Cloudy;29;20;NE;11;38%;34%;6

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sun;13;2;Colder with hazy sun;3;-4;NW;27;41%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;17;11;Sunny and breezy;20;12;S;21;30%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;24;18;Rain and drizzle;22;17;SSE;16;70%;63%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;26;18;A shower in the p.m.;28;17;NE;6;60%;59%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;33;24;Lots of sun, humid;31;24;E;8;75%;6%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid;-9;-16;Not as cold;-1;-2;SW;25;59%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;NE;12;74%;84%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;3;1;Showers around;3;1;SW;10;80%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;26;21;Mostly cloudy;27;21;NNE;12;59%;5%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;Partly sunny;13;4;S;9;43%;22%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy and very warm;33;26;A morning shower;34;26;NE;24;66%;56%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;16;8;Hazy sunshine;17;8;W;7;85%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Hazy sun and milder;10;-1;Periods of sun;10;-1;SSW;10;29%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;28;17;An afternoon shower;28;18;NW;9;65%;94%;2

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SSW;8;74%;82%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Showers, not as cool;12;3;Periods of sun;7;3;WSW;10;83%;11%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with sunshine;11;2;Sunny and mild;12;3;NE;10;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;19;12;Breezy in the p.m.;17;14;E;23;77%;56%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;17;15;Rather cloudy;18;13;NE;10;65%;11%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;22;16;A stray t-shower;23;17;NNE;9;84%;80%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower;28;21;A couple of showers;26;20;NE;19;69%;97%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun, very cold;-10;-17;Periods of sun, cold;-7;-8;SSW;8;84%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;32;23;Clouds and sun;33;22;ESE;9;56%;26%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;21;14;Sunshine;21;14;ENE;12;49%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny;26;20;ENE;18;64%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;29;19;A stray thunderstorm;28;19;SE;10;59%;96%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;15;3;Hazy sunshine;17;3;N;12;60%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;11;8;A little p.m. rain;10;2;NNE;25;93%;99%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;WNW;15;83%;99%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;Humid;29;24;NNW;13;69%;39%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with some sun;26;16;A stray t-shower;25;16;SE;9;57%;82%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;7;-5;Plenty of sun;8;-6;SSW;9;26%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;22;11;Plenty of sun;22;10;NE;9;47%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;20;6;A stray t-shower;19;4;WSW;6;67%;55%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;Sunny and very warm;34;23;NNE;19;37%;2%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-13;NNW;17;76%;14%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;30;23;Some sun, a shower;30;23;N;9;56%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;SW;7;63%;80%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;27;18;A shower in the p.m.;28;18;NNW;9;58%;98%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;34;24;Clouds breaking;34;22;SE;5;64%;8%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;13;4;Occasional rain;13;4;ESE;14;68%;92%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;34;26;A shower in places;32;26;SW;11;70%;81%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;24;21;Some brightening;24;20;SSE;12;73%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;16;8;NE;12;79%;2%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;8;7;A couple of showers;10;2;NNE;10;94%;85%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;23;10;Partly sunny;24;11;NNE;9;26%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;27;24;Cloudy;29;24;SW;10;73%;40%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;15;2;Mostly sunny, mild;15;1;ENE;6;69%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;27;Partly sunny;32;27;NNE;15;64%;9%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;SE;6;70%;90%;10

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;7;62%;2%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;30;18;A shower in the a.m.;26;17;SE;19;68%;61%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;18;7;Mostly cloudy;18;5;N;10;55%;23%;3

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;A shower or two;23;20;ENE;24;75%;96%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;-4;-9;Colder;-9;-16;N;13;81%;4%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;33;24;Breezy;33;24;ENE;26;60%;2%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;30;20;Mostly sunny, warm;34;21;SE;15;46%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Breezy and colder;-12;-24;Sunny and very cold;-18;-20;SSE;6;54%;50%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;-4;-10;Cloudy and colder;-9;-14;N;19;75%;61%;0

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;Plenty of sunshine;26;19;N;11;55%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, breezy;29;14;Partly sunny, breezy;27;14;NNE;23;47%;4%;8

New York, United States;Windy and colder;-2;-8;Sunny and frigid;-7;-10;SW;23;34%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Partly sunny;18;13;S;14;60%;44%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;-14;-17;Cloudy;-13;-16;SSW;19;87%;5%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;4;A little a.m. rain;10;3;WNW;15;70%;78%;1

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;-1;-2;A snow shower;5;-2;WNW;14;58%;64%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy, much colder;-13;-24;Very cold;-18;-19;SE;12;48%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;31;25;Turning out cloudy;30;25;WNW;5;70%;44%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;32;23;A thunderstorm;32;23;NNW;13;65%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray shower;29;23;Sun and clouds, nice;29;22;NNE;8;71%;36%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;7;-2;Areas of low clouds;5;-2;NE;6;83%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;19;Hot, becoming breezy;34;23;ESE;20;30%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;32;26;Increasing clouds;31;23;SSW;8;61%;3%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Clouds, p.m. showers;32;24;NE;14;71%;97%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;18;A passing shower;31;17;ESE;10;55%;92%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;3;-3;Partly sunny;0;-4;WSW;6;79%;62%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon flurries;0;-15;Hazy sun and colder;-7;-25;NNE;14;51%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;18;11;Occasional rain;18;11;NNE;13;73%;97%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;17;9;Some brightening;18;6;SE;6;83%;3%;1

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;30;26;A shower;31;25;E;13;69%;92%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;4;3;A bit of p.m. snow;5;1;SW;27;77%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;0;-10;Colder;-7;-10;S;3;74%;45%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;26;22;A couple of showers;27;23;SSE;9;86%;97%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;25;14;Clouds and sun;25;14;SE;8;26%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;11;4;Partly sunny;11;2;NNE;19;63%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-6;-18;Cloudy and frigid;-15;-21;S;4;99%;0%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;15;7;Partly sunny;14;8;NNE;10;76%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;A t-storm around;26;18;ENE;22;64%;59%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;29;22;Partly sunny;27;22;ESE;10;77%;88%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;High clouds;25;17;Partly sunny;25;17;N;13;80%;28%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;24;10;Mostly sunny;22;10;NE;7;31%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;SW;13;46%;18%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;30;20;Partly sunny;30;20;NW;12;65%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny, mild;19;6;E;5;72%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;7;7;A few showers;10;10;S;13;85%;99%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Overcast, a flurry;4;-11;Hazy sun and colder;-5;-10;NW;16;37%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;9;2;Sunshine, but chilly;6;0;N;19;51%;25%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;20;66%;63%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;4;-1;Colder with a shower;1;-7;ENE;14;82%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;29;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;NE;12;60%;62%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clearing;-1;-4;A snow shower;0;-1;SW;12;80%;79%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;A t-storm around;27;22;NE;16;74%;88%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;20;14;Rain and drizzle;15;13;ENE;9;69%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-13;Bitterly cold;-13;-14;S;9;90%;50%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;4;-1;Sunny, not as cool;11;2;NE;7;61%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Overcast and mild;8;1;Becoming cloudy;12;2;N;13;62%;18%;2

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;13;6;Mostly cloudy;13;7;ENE;8;41%;11%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;SE;11;54%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;13;4;Mostly cloudy;15;2;NE;11;45%;4%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;9;5;Chilly with rain;6;2;NNW;13;96%;99%;1

Toronto, Canada;P.M. snow showers;-6;-17;Turning cloudy, cold;-6;-7;SSW;14;60%;19%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Windy, p.m. showers;16;11;Morning rain, windy;13;11;NW;34;70%;96%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;13;8;A morning shower;12;8;NW;29;73%;66%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-15;-30;Clearing;-14;-31;NNW;13;78%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;6;5;Rain;8;8;SE;10;80%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;4;-3;Periods of sun;1;-5;NW;14;55%;62%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;32;17;Sunshine and hot;33;16;ESE;9;49%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;-2;-6;Clouds and sun, cold;-4;-14;NE;7;62%;26%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;-1;-6;Periods of sun;-2;-6;NNW;8;87%;30%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;24;18;Windy;23;17;N;38;76%;6%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;34;18;High clouds;33;20;WSW;6;51%;1%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;1;-3;Cloudy;5;-5;NE;2;67%;22%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-01-10 22:09 GMT+08:00

