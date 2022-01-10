Alexa
Juventus winger Federico Chiesa damages ACL, needs surgery

By Associated Press
2022/01/10 20:15
Medical staff helps the injured Juventus' Federico Chiesa during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Juventus at the Olympic stadium in ...
Medical staff helps the injured Juventus' Federico Chiesa during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Juventus at the Olympic stadium in ...

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus winger Federico Chiesa will undergo surgery after damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the club said Monday, potentially ruling him out of the World Cup playoffs for Italy in March.

Chiesa was hurt in Juventus’ 4-3 win over Roma in the Italian league on Sunday.

He felt a “blunt trauma sprain” in his knee, Juventus said, and had tests on Monday.

“It will be necessary for the player to undergo surgery in the next few days,” the club said.

Italy, which won the European Championship last year, hosts North Macedonia in the playoffs on March 24. Portugal is also in their four-team bracket.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

