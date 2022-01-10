Taiwan issues low temperature alert for 17 cities, counties

Residents in Taiwan dress warmly as another cold air mass drops temperatures. Residents in Taiwan dress warmly as another cold air mass drops temperatures. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a yellow low temperature alert for all cities and counties north of Tainan as well as the outlying Kinmen County on Monday (Jan. 10).

The 17 cities and counties may see mercury drop below 10 degrees Celsius in certain regions between Tuesday evening (Jan. 11) and Wednesday morning (Jan. 12). Temperatures in north and northeast Taiwan will fall generally between 11-12 degrees and 13-14 degrees in south and east Taiwan.

Temperatures in north Taiwan will begin to drop starting Monday evening, and reach around 12-14 degrees by Tuesday evening, CNA reported. The cold air mass will begin to weaken during the weekend. However, the CWB does not expect the temperature to rise much.

North and east Taiwan will see sporadic rain starting Monday night while central and south Taiwan may see drizzle. As the temperature atop mountains has remained low lately, snow may fall on Hehuanshan and Yushan on Tuesday and Wednesday morning if it is humid enough, CNA cited the CWB as saying.



(Facebook, Central Weather Bureau image)