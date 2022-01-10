Global Disinfection Robots Market Scope and overview, Upcoming Trends Focus on Long-Term Impact Of Covid-19 and Forecast By 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 29.5% During The Forecast Period

Global disinfection robots market will reach $4,828.7 million by 2030, growing by 29.5% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The unit shipment of disinfection robots is anticipated to grow by 27.3% annually over the forecast years.

The market is driven by the high incidence of hospital acquired infections, increasing investments on healthcare infrastructure, and growing adoption of advanced medical robots across a variety of verticals.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 99 figures, this 169-page report Global Disinfection Robots Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (UV, HPV, Spray, Combined), Technology (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), End User (Healthcare Facilities, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Hospitality, Transportation, Warehouses and Shopping Malls), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on comprehensive research of the entire global disinfection robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global disinfection robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Technology, End User, and Region.

Based on Product Type

Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots

o Ultraviolet (UV) Mercury Disinfection Robots

o Pulsed UV Xenon Disinfection Robots

Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor (HPV) Disinfection Robots

Disinfection Spray Robots

Combined System Robots

Based on Technology

Semi-Autonomous Disinfection Robots

Fully Autonomous Disinfection Robots

Based on End User

Healthcare Facilities

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Hospitality

Transportation

Warehouses and Shopping Malls

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Technology, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Akara Robotics Ltd.

Bioquell PLC (Ecolab Inc.)

Blue Ocean Robotics

Bridgeport Magnetics Group

Fetch Robotics Inc

Finsen Technologies (Thor UV-C)

Mediland Enterprise Corporation

Nevoa Inc.

Rubedo Sistemos

Skytron (Infection Prevention Technologies)

Tru-D SmartUVC’

Key Findings of The Study

Based on type, the contact kind phase generated the easiest income in 2018.

Based on the component, the transducer phase used to be the very best income contributor in 2018.

Based on end-users, the Healthcare phase is predicted to show off the best possible CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the absolute best market income in 2018, observed by way of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

