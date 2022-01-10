US and Russia begin talks on Ukraine crisis

Talks between the US and Russia are taking place in Geneva Switzerland against the backdrop of tensions over Ukraine Talks between the US and Russia are taking place in Geneva Switzerland against the backdrop of tensions over Ukraine

Top diplomats from the US and Russia began talks on Monday in Geneva. The dialogue is aimed at quelling heightened tensions over Moscow's troop buildup near its border with Ukraine.

The US State Department said that the meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian counterpart, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, was underway.

Russian representatives are this week also set to meet delegations from NATO and the Organization for Security and Operation in Europe.

What are the positions of the US and Russia?

The West is concerned that Russia's massing of troops and military hardware near the border with Ukraine could lead to an invasion. Moscow has denied that is the intention.

The Kremlin is seeking assurances that NATO will no longer expand eastward and that Ukraine will never be given membership to the military alliance.

Washington has made clear that many of those demands are non-starters. On Sunday, Russia dampened optimism about a possible resolution.

"We will not agree to any concession. That is completely excluded," Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency. He added it would be "naive" to expect "progress, let alone quick progress."

DW Brussels Bureau Chief Alexandra von Nahmen said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken felt the talks would would be more of an opportunity to state cases, and that one should not expect concrete outcomes.

"We really have to lower our expectations. The US secretary of state Blinken said yesterday that he's not expecting any breakthroughs today or in this week, that this is just an opportunity to present the positions not to resolve them, and he also described the list of demands that was put out by the Russians as a list of absolutely non-starter demands."

What has NATO said?

At the same time NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is holding talks with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olga Stefanishyna.

In a joint press conference on Monday, Stoltenberg warned Russia that "any further aggression against Ukraine would come at a high political and economic price."

Stoltenberg said Ukraine was a "valued and longstanding partner to NATO."

On Wednesday a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council will be held in Brussels

The secretary general said Russia's willingness to attend was a positive development.

"I welcome that Russia has agreed to our offer to hold a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council later this week. This is a positive signal."

Stoltenberg said there would be focus on European security issues while it would listen to what Russia had to say.

"We will listen to Russia's concerns, but any meaningful dialogue must also address our concerns about Russia's actions."

The lead-up to talks

US President Joe Biden held two phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin in previous weeks.

Biden warned his Russian counterpart of serious consequences, should Moscow invade Ukraine again, after annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. A possible response could include further sanctions, canceling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline or even cutting Russia off from the global banking network.

kb/rt (AP, AFP)