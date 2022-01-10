Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan

A man surnamed Song and his dog lying on the floor after an arrest. A man surnamed Song and his dog lying on the floor after an arrest. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The pet dog of a man wanted for a drug offense lightened the mood of an intense arrest when it lay down along with its owner as ordered by the police.

During a press conference held on Monday (Jan. 10), the Taichung City Police Department Criminal Investigation Corps announced that it had solved a drug case and arrested a man surnamed Song (宋), who was wanted after failing to show up for his prison sentence.

Song was extremely cautious and switched hiding places frequently, CNA reported. The police formed a task force, tracked him down at a rented studio in the North District, and raided the location on Nov. 24, 2021.

During the arrest, as the police held Song down and struggled to handcuff him, Song’s pet dog, a Pomeranian, barked in concern for its owner, according to the police. However, when an officer brushed the dog away and told Song to “lie down” and put his hands behind his back, the dog obeyed, becoming quiet and lying down on the floor as well.

Officers at the scene were reportedly amused by the dog’s behavior, and later notified a friend of Song’s to take the dog home.

At Song’s residence, the police found a set of amphetamine paraphernalia. Song has been taken into custody by the Taichung District Prosecutors Office.