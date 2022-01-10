EML Payments Ltd. chooses Netcetera for new Access Control Server (ACS)

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND and SINGAPORE - EQS Newswire - 10 January 2022 - Headquartered in Australia and with operations in more than 27 countries, EML Payments Ltd (EML) provides an innovative global payment solutions platform, with years of experience in delivering secure payment solutions. Wherever money is in motion, their agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently, and securely. They work in partnership with their customers wherever they are, to deliver better outcomes for them. EML has just partnered with Netcetera, to implement their state-of-the-art Access Control Server (ACS) including a Risk Based Authentication (RBA) solution. Netcetera's globally certified 3DS product is a perfect match for EML, ensuring secure online payments across all card networks and reducing the risk of fraudulent transactions.



Since early 2021, EML were on the lookout for a reliable ACS provider to authenticate a high number of online transactions and protect customers against fraud. Through warm recommendations from payment scheme contacts, they were referred to Netcetera. The multinational software dynamo with roots in Switzerland has developed the 3DS Issuer Service with pre-integrated risk scoring from INFORM. The Netcetera ACS is based on a modular system, has an integrated Out of Band (OOB) authentication method, a comprehensive reporting engine, extensive, customizable features, modern and user-friendly administration portal, and standardized web services & API's enabling faster onboarding, which was just what EML was looking for.

As an EMVCo associate and market leader for secure payments with 3-D Secure products that are certified with all major card networks, Netcetera operates a PCI DSS- & PCI 3DS-certified system, complying with the highest security standards. Netcetera was an obvious choice for EML. Over 30 million cards worldwide are protected by their 3-D Secure Issuing Service, which allows frictionless online payment while authenticating transactions securely across all channels and devices, thus preventing online fraud. With over 20 years of serving customers all over the globe, Netcetera has combined experience with innovation and staying ahead of the curve.

Both companies are thrilled about the new collaboration, with EML's Group Fraud Manager, Patrick O'Shaughnessy, commenting "I am very pleased to welcome Netcetera as our ACS+RBA provider. Netcetera's product guarantees payment security and has added a highly effective card-not-present authentication solution to our offer." Head of APAC Sales & Partnerships, Nitin Palande says "As an independent technology provider, we pride ourselves on offering the best new solutions on the market. We think about how the latest technology can support card issuers and banks' needs and requirements in a fast-changing market".

About Netcetera

Netcetera is a global software company with cutting-edge IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare and insurance. More than 2,000 banks and issuers, and 150,000 merchants rely on the digital payment solutions and globally certified 3-D Secure products of the market leader for payment security. The owner-managed company covers the entire IT lifecycle, from ideation and strategy to implementation and operation. The balanced combination of the latest technologies and proven standards ensures investment security, from large-scale projects to innovative start-ups. Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 800 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional locations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

