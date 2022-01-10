Aimed for supporting global strategy Foodpanda invests NT$600 million in innovative R&D base

To meet the global digital economy development wave and accelerate the diversified layout of innovative technology application, foodpanda announced today (10) that it will invest an additional NT$600 million in 2022 to expand its Asia tech hub in Taiwan into a global innovative application R&D base. It also offers the competitive salaries and benefits in the industry, as well as the diverse working culture to recruit over a hundred software development talents. The team will be responsible for innovative application and new service R&D for the global foodpanda app, demonstrating foodpanda’s ambition on deepening its digital diversified layout and building a comprehensive life application platform.

Recruitment has recently begun with the plan to hire 100 talents in software and cloud field, with a special focus on senior managers equipped with collaborated expertise in multinational software developers, frontend and backend engineers, and app development engineers. Observing the digital platform is under a rapid growth, foodpanda proactively recruits the engineers who are familiar with cloud technology to join in. In addition to offering the attracting salaries in the industry, foodapanda will issue bonuses based on the company's operating conditions and employee performance. At the same time, it will provide benefits that are above and beyond those required by law, including paid sick leaves and birthday leave, bridge holidays with no work makeup days, education and training subsidies, department gatherings, meal subsidies, and health check-up subsidies, etc.

In the future, the team will collaborate with elite international teams from tech hubs in regions, and develop the products applied in more than 20 countries, across Europe and Asia. foodpanda expects to leverage technology to effectively improve the efficiency of the delivery industry chain, reduce resource waste, and fulfill corporate environmental sustainability responsibilities. For working team culture with highly valuing tech talents, foodpanda also emphasizes the flat organization management, transparent communication channels, and encourages innovative ideas sharing in the team.

The NT$600-million investment came on the heels of the establishment of foodpanda's Taiwan tech hub in the second half of 2021. In addition to expanding the existing big data application team, foodapanda is also basing the R&D of its core global innovative applications in Taiwan, demonstrating foodapanda’s recognition of Taiwan's technological soft power and its tech-skilled workforce.

“Taiwan is not only a key market for the global delivery industry, its soft power in digital applications and talent cultivation has also been internationally recognized,” foodpanda Taiwan CEO John Fang said. “Since its establishment last year, the Taiwan tech hub has boosted foodpanda’s tech capacity and joined the other Asia tech hubs in enhancing foodpanda’s overall corporate capacity and helping the platform reach high heights in operational growth. Looking forward, we have several new app functionalities in the pipeline. Taiwan will be a core R&D hub for foodapanda, helping us improve mobile and web user experience and become a comprehensive life application platform.”