Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s 3 main science parks raked in estimated US$127 billion in 2021 sales

Semiconductor revenue accounted for around 72% of total sales of Taiwan’s major science parks

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/10 15:18
Semiconductor wafer. (Getty Images)

Semiconductor wafer. (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sales from Taiwan’s three biggest science parks are estimated to have totaled NT$3.5 trillion (US$126.56 billion) in 2021.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) released a report on Sunday (Jan. 9) that said in the first 10 months of 2021, sales of semiconductors, optoelectronics, and computers and computer accessories made up the most revenue at the Hsinchu Science Park, the Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung, and the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan, according to CNA.

In the first three quarters of 2021, total semiconductor revenue hit NT$2.18 trillion, a 23.58% increase compared to the same period in 2020. The figure represents around 72% of the total revenue of the three science parks last year.

Chip demand was driven by the growing need for advanced silicon used in 5G and artificial intelligence of things, the MOST said.

Optoelectronics sales from January to October 2021 increased by 29.09% from a year earlier to hit NT$495.5 billion. Meanwhile, sales of computer and computer accessories during the same period reached NT$132.4 billion, an increase of 13.53% year-on-year.

The MOST said that as long as the manufacturing sector is not too affected by the ongoing pandemic this year, science park revenue should continue to trend upward.
Hsinchu Science Park
Central Taiwan Science Park
Southern Taiwan Science Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Semiconductor industry supplier Entegris expands investments in Taiwan
Semiconductor industry supplier Entegris expands investments in Taiwan
2021/12/08 17:29
Taiwan signs MOUs with Slovakia to promote space, quantum technologies
Taiwan signs MOUs with Slovakia to promote space, quantum technologies
2021/12/08 13:58
GPS device maker Garmin receives green light to invest in south Taiwan
GPS device maker Garmin receives green light to invest in south Taiwan
2021/10/02 17:58
Central Taiwan Science Park books strong revenue, export growth
Central Taiwan Science Park books strong revenue, export growth
2021/09/15 20:54
President wants Taiwan to join global space industry supply chain
President wants Taiwan to join global space industry supply chain
2021/09/14 16:14