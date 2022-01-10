ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at $31.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $53.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. In terms of volume, the ambulatory BP monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2025.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Blood pressure is considered as one of the main risk factors for chronic heart diseases. Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to track a patient’s blood pressure prior to or during patient care. Technological advancements in the field of medical devices and ban on use of mercury-based BP monitors in the developed economies have fueled the development of digital BP monitors and ambulatory BP monitors. Advanced BP monitors allow the patient to easily monitor the blood pressure at home, or at the site of medical emergency.

Factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in inclination toward home monitoring, and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders and obesity, drive the market in ASEAN countries. In addition, rise in the aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and emergence of advanced technologies also contribute to the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding hypertension among patients in ASEAN countries is expected to hamper the market growth.

The ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented based on product and country. Based on product, the market is divided into aneroid BP monitors, digital BP monitors and ambulatory BP monitors. The ambulatory BP monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% (in terms of volume) from 2018 to 2025. By region, it is analyzed across Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, and rest of ASEAN countries.

Key Benefits for ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the trends in the ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Key Market Segments:

By Product

Aneroid Monitors

Digital BP Monitors

Ambulatory BP Monitoring Devices

By Country

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

George Town of Penang

Ipoh

Rest of Malaysia

Indonesia

Jakarta

Surabaya

Bandung

Rest of Indonesia

Thailand

Bangkok

Nonthaburi

Nakhon Ratchasima

Rest of Thailand

Philippines

Quezon City

Manila

Caloocan

Rest of Philippines

Vietnam

Da Nang

Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City

Rest of Vietnam

Rest of ASEAN Countries

Singapore

Laos

Cambodia

Myanmar

Brunei

Key Market Players

A&D company, limited

Contec medical systems Co. ltd.

GE healthcare

Hill rom holdings, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo corporation

Nihon Kohden corporation

Omron Corporation

Smiths Group Plc

Halma PLC

The other players in the value chain include:

SunTech Medical

Rossmax International Ltd

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Microlife AG

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

