Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Scope and overview, Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031

The global sleep apnea diagnostics market was valued at $99million in 2017, and is expected to reach $168 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that fluctuates with the patient’s breathing pattern. It may decrease or even stop patient’s breathing completely during sleep. In few cases, it may pause the breathing (called apnea), which can last 10 seconds or longer and can occur 30 times or more in an hour. Symptoms of sleep apnea include daytime sleepiness, loud snoring, and restless sleep. Approximately 18 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, while only 20% have been diagnosed and treated.

The major key factors that drive the growth of the sleep apnea diagnostics market include rise in sedentary lifestyle diseases such as diabetes & others and surge in geriatric population. Obesity is considered one of the major risk factor for the development and progression of sleep apnea. In addition, technological advancements to make products more comfortable for patients and considerable upsurge in sleep apnea disorders boost the growth of the global market. However, high cost associated with these devices, limited reimbursement of these devices, and low patient awareness regarding sleep apnea are projected to hinder the market growth.

Moreover, increase in preference for home healthcare devices among patients is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.The global sleep apnea diagnostics market is segmented based on product and region. Based on product, the market is divided into polysomnography (PSG) device, actigraphy system, respiratory polygraph, sleep apnea screening device, and oximeter. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & sleep laboratories and home care settings. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global sleep apnea diagnostics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the sleep apnea diagnostics market.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Key Market Segments:

By Product

Polysomnography Device (PSG)

Clinical PSG Device

Ambulatory PSG Device

Sleep Apnea Screening Device

Actigraphy Monitoring Device

Respiratory Polygraph

Oximeter

Finger Tip Oximeter

Handheld Oximeter

Wrist-worn Oximeter

Tabletop Oximeter

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Sleep Laboratories

Home Care Settings

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medtronic plc

Mindray

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Resmed

Smiths Medical

SomnoMedics

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Cleveland Medical Devices, Inc.

Compumedics Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Vyaire Medical, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BMC Medical Co., Ltd

