In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Scope and overview, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market was valued at $64,479 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $93,614 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report.

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) is a technique in which medical devices and reagents are used to examine specimens such as blood, urine, stool, tissues, and other body fluids, which are derived from the human body to detect diseases, conditions, and infections. The tests can be performed in stand-alone laboratory, hospital-based laboratory, and point of care. Some of the significant technologies incorporated in IVD include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarray techniques, sequencing technology, and mass spectrometry, which are used for test sample preparation. Incessant innovations in IVD product type design and technology have encouraged doctors and researchers to shift their focus from traditional diagnostic methods to personalized medicines.

Rise in need for IVD testing arises due to increase in incidences of chronic and infectious diseases and growth in geriatric population prone to immunological disorders. Moreover, advancements in personalized medicines and widespread knowledge of rare diseases are expected to boost the growth of the global IVD market. In addition, increase in incidences of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, and gynecological diseases are anticipated to boost the adoption of IVD devices and reagents. On the contrary, stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to restrain the growth of the global market.

The report segments the market across different categories such as product type, technique, application, end users, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into reagents, instruments, and services & software.

Based on techniques, the market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, hematology, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques. The immunodiagnostics is further segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, enzyme-linked immunospot (ELISPOT), radioimmunoassay (RIA), and western blot.

The ELISA segment is further classified into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA), and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). Molecular diagnostics segment is further divided into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), hybridization, DNA diagnostics, microarrays, and others. Similarly, clinical chemistry segment is categorized into basic metabolic panel, liver panel, lipid profile, thyroid function panel, renal profile, electrolyte panel, and specialty chemicals.

By application, the market is classified into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. Based on end user, it is divided into hospitals, academic & medical schools, point of care testing, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Key players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.); F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Johnson & Johnson; QIAGEN N.V.; Sysmex Corporation; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Benefits for IVD Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

IVD Key Market Segments:

By Product Type

Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

By Techniques

Immunodiagnostics

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIAS)

Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIAS)

Colorimetric Immunoassays (CIS)

Rapid Tests

Enzyme-Linked ImmunoSpot Assays (ELISPOT)

Radioimmunoassay

Western Blot

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Hybridization

DNA Diagnostics

Microarrays

Others

Tissue Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Basic Metabolic Panel

Liver Panel

Lipid Profile

Thyroid Function Panel

Renal Profile

Electrolyte Panel

Specialty Chemicals

Other IVD Techniques

By End User

Standalone Laboratory

Hospitals

Academic & Medical Schools

Point of Care Testing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

QIAGEN N.V.

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Illumina, Inc.

Luminex Corporation.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

