Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2031

The hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market was valued at $2,260 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,737 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market accounted for 727 thousand units in 2017 and is projected to reach 1,364 thousand units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

External defibrillators are light weight and portable devices used to deliver therapeutic shock to a patient’s heart in life-threatening conditions, such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. These devices are important to deliver a rapid response to the victims of cardiac arrest.

The external defibrillators market for hospital and pre-hospital is expected to experience significant growth owing to rapid rise in geriatric population with elevated risk of cardiovascular diseases, increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and high presence of unmet medical needs especially in untapped economies, during the forecast period. However, limited insurance coverage and high cost of defibrillators is projected to impede the market growth. However, lucrative opportunities in emerging economies and surge in adoption of external defibrillators in hospital & pre-hospital treatment provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market is segmented into type, end user, and region. According to type, the market is bifurcated into manual external defibrillator and automated external defibrillator. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospital (general wards, ICU, emergency room, and others) and pre-hospital (EMS, fire department, police, private transport companies, and others).

Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of Middle East and Africa).

Key Benefits for Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Hospital And Pre-hospital External Defibrillator Market Key Market Segments:

By Type

Manual Defibrillators

Automated Defibrillators

By End User

Hospitals

General Wards

ICU

Emergency Room (ER)

Others

Pre-Hospital

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Fire Departments

Police

Private Transport Companies

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle-East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Aurora Capital Group. (Cardiac Science Corporation)

General electric company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MEDIANA CORPORATION

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.

Progetti srl

SCHILLER AG

STRYKER CORPORATION

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Bexen Cardio

Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerate GmbH

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH

Seeuco Electronics Technology

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

