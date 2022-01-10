South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022-2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on South Asia Flexible Endoscope Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive medical procedure used for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complications in visceral organs. The device is either placed in the body through natural openings or cavities (such as anus and mouth) or through incisions, especially in case of arthroscopy. The South Asia flexible endoscope market was valued at $284 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $510 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Flexible endoscopy devices are equipped with several other parts such as camera or light source at the tip of endoscopes that help physicians or medical professionals to analyze the internal organs of interest. Endoscopy is used to evaluate various conditions such as stomach pain, ulcers, gastritis, digestive tract bleeding, cancerous growth in colon, and changes in bowel habits.

Moreover, it is categorized based on the area of the body that are investigated. This includes knee & joints (arthroscopy), lungs (bronchoscopy), colon (colonoscopy), abdominal & pelvic areas (laparoscopy), and others. Increase in the incident rate of targeted diseases such as colon cancer and gastrointestinal disorders propels the demand for endoscopic devices.

Surge in geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to pain and chronic disorders, is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, rise in need for the development of advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques is expected to augment the demand for endoscopic devices across healthcare settings. This in turn fuels the market growth. However, dearth of trained professionals for handling of endoscopic devices impedes the growth of the market. Conversely, high untapped potential in emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant profitable opportunities for market expansion.

The South Asia flexible endoscope market is segmented based on application into bronchoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuro endoscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and others. Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and rest of Asia.

Key Benefits flexible endoscope market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the South Asia flexible endoscope market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

flexible endoscope Key Market Segments:

Market by Application

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Neuro Endoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Country

India

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Nepal

Rest of South Asia

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation Magnum

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Hoya Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co Kg.

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Vimex sp. z.o.o. (Vimex Endoscopy)

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Richard Wolf GmbH

Xion GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Hill Rom Holding, Inc

