Powered Surgical Instrument Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players

Powered surgical instruments are complex surgical devices that are technologically advanced and require careful handling. The emergence of these powered surgical devices has addressed the burgeoning demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries and reducing the time required for a surgical procedure. It has now become the standard for non-invasive surgeries. Moreover, it not only helps surgeons with consistent performance and functionality but also causes less trauma to tissues and surrounding structures.
The global powered surgical instrument market was valued at $1,943 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,731 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.
This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.
The factors that drive the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally, and growing aging population. In addition, increasing volume of surgical procedures is expected to drive the market growth. However, pressure of reducing healthcare cost and lack of skilled personnel in the developing countries are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, growing medical tourism in developing countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The global powered surgical instrument market is segmented based on product, power source, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into handpieces, power source & controls, and accessories.
Handpieces segment is further divided into drill systems, reamer systems, saw systems, stapler, shavers, and others. Power source & controls segment is further divided into batteries, electric consoles, and pneumatic regulators.
Accessories segment is further divided into surgical accessories and electrical accessories. Depending on power source, the market is categorized into battery-powered instruments, pneumatic instruments, and electric instruments. Based on application, it is segregated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, plastic surgery, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Powered Surgical Instrument Key Market Segments:
By Product
Handpieces
Drill Systems
Reamer Systems
Saw Systems
Stapler
Shavers
Others
Power Source & Controls
Batteries
Electric Consoles
Pneumatic Regulators
Accessories
Surgical Accessories
Electrical Accessories
By Power Source
Battery-Powered Instruments
Pneumatic Instruments
Electric Instruments
By Application
Orthopedic Surgery
Neurosurgery
ENT Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Cardiothoracic Surgery
Plastic Surgery
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
Japan
India
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
AlloTech Co. Ltd.
Conmed Corporation
Depuy Synthes (J&J)
Medtronic Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
adeor medical
Smith & Nephew PLC
B. Braun
MicroAire
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):
Ethicon Inc
GEISTER Medizintechnik GmbH
Desoutter Medical Ltd
Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC.
Ruijin Medical Instrument & Device Co., Ltd.
Intrauma S.p.A.
