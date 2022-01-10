ASEAN and China Biosimilars Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2031

Biosimilars or follow-on-biologics are the “copied” version of reference biologics, which are protected by intellectual rights that are anticipated to expire in future. The development and validation of biosimilars with reference biologics is a crucial part of the overall process. The key driving factor for biosimilars is their implied ability of providing more cost-effective treatment than branded biologics.

The ASEAN and China biosimilars market was valued at $687.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,506.2 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27304

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Key players operating in the pharmaceuticals industry are largely investing in the development of biosimilars that can be applied for the treatment of several chronic medical conditions. Biosimilars have the potential to offer up to 30% cost reduction as compared to branded biologics. This is attributed to the compact validation pathways that reduce the additional cost of clinical trials, which further assist manufacturers to achieve scale economies.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27304

The key contributing factor to the growth in demand for biosimilars across the ASEAN and Chinese market is the patent expiration of most of the blockbuster drugs in the past few years. However, the biosimilars industry is witnessing issues pertaining to achieving product efficiency while maintaining the required production capacity. This plays a pivotal role in the biosimilars industry considering the large population of ASEAN countries along with China. Progress in improving the product efficiency and quantity is expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the biosimilars market across ASEAN and China.

The ASEAN and China biosimilars market is segmented into molecule type, application, and region. Based on molecule type, the market is divided into human growth hormone, erythropoietin, monoclonal antibodies, insulin, interferon, granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, and peptide. Based on application, the market is classified into blood disorders, oncology diseases, chronic and autoimmune diseases, growth hormone deficiency, and others. Further, the chronic and autoimmune diseases segment is sub-categorized into diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), glaucoma, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across China and ASEAN region.

Key Benefits ASEAN and China Biosimilars Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the ASEAN and China biosimilars market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A qualitative analysis of the driving factors and opportunities help analyze the competitive scenario of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis is provided to interpret the bargaining power of the suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27304

ASEAN and China Biosimilars Key Market Segments:

By Molecule Type

Human Growth Hormone

Erythropoietin

Monoclonal Antibody

Insulin

Interferon

Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

Peptide

By Application

Blood Disorders

Oncology Diseases

Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

Diabetes

Glaucoma

Others

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Others

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27304

By Region

China

ASEAN Region

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of ASEAN Countries

Key Market Players

3SBIO Inc.

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Novartis International AG (Sandoz International GmbH)

Pfizer Inc. (Hospira)

STADA Arzneimittel

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Fosun Pharmaceutical (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27304

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27304

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27304

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/