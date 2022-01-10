Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market Market Scope and overview, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period

Predictive analytics finds a pattern in historical and transactional data and uses it to identify risks and opportunities for future. Based on the available descriptive data, predictive analytics uses different techniques, which include machine learning, statistical techniques, and predictive modelling to evaluate and determine the probable future. The transformation of healthcare industry along with the increase in amount of healthcare data has increased their focus to data integration and analytics in turn increasing the demand for predictive analytics in healthcare.

The global predictive analytics in healthcare market was valued at $1,806 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $8,464 million at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Increase in efficiency in the healthcare sector, emergence of personalized and evidence-based medicine, and rise in demand to curtail healthcare expenditure by reducing unnecessary costs majorly drive the growth of the global predictive analytics in the healthcare market. However, lack of robust infrastructure for effective functionality and limited skilled IT professionals in healthcare are expected to restrain the market growth. The growth in importance of healthcare in emerging economies help open new avenues for the growth of the predictive analytics in healthcare market in the near future.

The global predictive analytics in healthcare market is segmented based on application, component, end user, and region. Based on application, it is divided into operations management, financial data analytics, population health management, and clinical. Based on component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on end user, the market is classified into healthcare payer, healthcare provider, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Key Market Segments:

By Application

Operations Management

Financial Data Analytics

Population Health Management

Clinical

By Component

Software

Hardware

Service

By End User

Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Provider

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Others

Key Players Profiled

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation

IBM Corporation

Information Builders Inc.

MedeAnalytics, Inc.

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Verisk Analytics

The other players of the predictive analytics in healthcare market include (companies not profiled in the report):

CitiusTech Inc.

Nous Infosystems

Streamline Health Solutions, LLC

Alteryx, Inc.

Hortonworks Inc.

Health Fidelity, Inc.

ScienceSoft USA Corporation.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

