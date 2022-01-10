Enteric Softgel Capsules Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

The global enteric softgel capsules market generated $1,851 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,589 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Soft capsules are a single-unit solid dosage form, consisting of a liquid or semi-solid drug or extract within a soft shell. Enteric softgel capsules are a form of delayed release dosage forms, which protect either the drugs from the acidity of the stomach, or the stomach from the detrimental effects of the drug.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global enteric softgel capsules market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in number of R&D activities to increase bioavailability of the drug, surge in demand for softgel health supplements, rise in consumer awareness related to preventative healthcare, and proliferation of distribution channels. Further, improvement in lifestyle pattern, rise in geriatric population, and increase in number of self-directed consumers have fueled the market growth. However, stability concern with some water-soluble compounds and high cost associated with softgel can impede the market growth.

The global enteric softgel capsules market is segmented based on application, sales channel, and region. Based on application, the market is classified as health supplements and pharmaceuticals. According to the sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarket & hypermarket, pharmacy & drug store, and online provider. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Enteric Softgel Capsules Key Market Segments:

By Application

Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

By Sales Channel

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Pharmacy & Drug Store

Online Provider

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

BASF SE,

Catalent, Inc.

Colorcon Inc.

Fuji Capsules Co. Ltd.

InovoBiologic Inc.

NOW Foods Inc.

Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.

Super Spectrim

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Patheon)

Trigen Laboratories, Inc.

Nature’s Way Products, LLC.

Lonza Group Ltd

PROCAPS (softigel)

