Oncology Information Systems Market Scope and overview, Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2031

The global oncology information systems market was valued at $2,622 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $4,569 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Patient portfolios are managed by software termed as oncology information systems across the healthcare settings, such as clinics, hospitals, and research laboratories. In addition, this software are used to predict treatment outcomes, plan the patient’s treatment accordingly, and exchange cancer patient information among the overall healthcare organizations.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

These advantages improve the safety and efficiency of cancer therapy for patients. Oncology information systems help physicians and surgeons to choose the most appropriate therapy to improve the survival rate of the cancer patients. The availability of a variety of cancer therapies, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and presence of huge cancer population base are the major factors that drive the market growth.

The market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to the benefits offered by oncology information systems over conventional methods of record keeping and treatment planning. Furthermore, surge in prevalence of cancer and increase in technological advancements, such as incorporation of patient portals, are expected to boost the market growth. Use of oncology information systems to treat rare cancer and further improvements in the technology by use of artificial intelligence are expected to present various opportunities for market expansion. However, dearth of healthcare IT professionals and high costs associated with oncology information systems are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global oncology information systems market is segmented based on product & service, application, end user, and region. Based on product & service, it is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is further divided into patient information systems and treatment planning systems, while the services segment includes consulting/optimization services, implementation services, and maintenance services. The market is studied across applications such as radiation, medical, and surgical oncology. Based on end user, it is classified into hospital & oncology clinic and research center. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Oncology Information Systems Key Market Segments:

By Product & Services

Software

Patient Information System

Treatment Planning System

Service

Consulting/Optimization Service

Implementation Service

Maintenance Service

By Application

Radiation Oncology

Medical Oncology

Surgical Oncology

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Republic of South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players Profiled

Accuray Incorporated

Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

CureMD Corporation

Elekta AB

Flatiron Health, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

RaySearch Laboratories AB

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

Charm Health

Siemens Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

Bizmatics, Inc.

Cordata Healthcare Innovations

