India Disposable Gloves Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period

The India disposable gloves market was valued at $303 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $760 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, neoprene gloves exhibited the highest growth throughout the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Disposable gloves are used during medical and non-medical purpose to provide protection from human-borne contamination. They are available in different colors and made up of different materials such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, and others, which are used for various purposes such as examinations, surgical procedures, food services, cleaning room, and in heavy industries. They provide prevention from cross-contamination, prevent pathogens from spreading, and protect users from unknown hazards.

The factors such as rise in concerns among population for safety & hygiene and growth in number of end users are expected to boost the growth of the India disposable gloves market. In addition, technology advancements are further anticipated to drive the market growth. However, less production capacity and toxic reaction to certain gloves are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, growth in the healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market players.

India disposable gloves market is segmented based on product, form, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. Depending on form, the market is categorized into powdered disposable gloves and non-powdered disposable gloves. Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into medical and non-medical. The medical segment is further classified into examination and surgical. The non-medical segment is further classified into food service, cleanroom, and industrial. Based on distribution channel, market is segregated into wholesaling & direct selling, medical store, and online store.

India Disposable Gloves Key Market Segments:

By Product

Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

By Form

Powdered Disposable Gloves

Non-powdered Disposable Gloves

By Application

Medical

Examination

Surgical

Non-Medical

Food Service

Clean Room

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Wholesaling and Direct Selling

Medical Store

Online Store

Key Marke Players

Ansell Limited

Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Gloveon)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Semperit AG Holding

Medline Industries, Inc.

MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

RFB Latex Limited

Primus Gloves Private Limited

Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Sara Healthcare P Ltd.

Vijayalakshmi Health & Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

Dahanu Rubber Gloves Manufacturing Co.

Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Safeshield India Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

3p India

