Antibiotics Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022-2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global antibiotics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global antibiotics market generated $42,335 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $50,374 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2018 to 2025.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global antibiotics market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Antibiotic is an antimicrobial substance, which are used in the treatment and prevention of bacterial infections, as well as used rarely to combat protozoan infections. Antibiotics are the medicines that either discontinue bacteria from growing or destroy bacteria straight referred as bacteriostatic and bactericidal antibiotics respectively. Easy accessibility of antibiotics at drug stores and in hospitals with prescription or without prescription fuels their consumption across the world. Moreover, increases antibiotics demand during transplants, dialysis, suppressed immune system, joint replacement, and others boosts the market growth.

Surge in demand for antibiotics, owing to increased consumption in low- & middle-income countries and rise in prevalence of infectious diseases are the key factors that boost the growth of the global antibiotics market. In addition, development of novel approaches for new antibiotics to treat bacterial infections and increase in clinical trials to determine safety & efficacy of the antibiotics drive the market growth. However, development of antibiotic resistance, driven by misuse of antibiotics, and time taken for regulatory approval are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, discovery of advanced prospect molecules and introduction of novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The global antibiotics market is segmented based on class, drug origin, spectrum of activity, route of administration, and region. On the basis of class, the market is classified as beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors, macrolides, quinolones, and others. The beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors segment is further segmented into penicillin, cephalosporin, monobactam, and carbapenem. Depending on drug origin, the antibiotics market is categorized into natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic. According to the spectrum of activity, it is bifurcated into broad-spectrum antibiotic and narrow-spectrum antibiotic. Based on route of administration, it is segregated into oral, intravenous, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Antibiotics Key Market Segments :

By Class

Beta Lactam & Beta Lactamase Inhibitors

Penicillin

Cephalosporin

Carbapenem

Monobactam

Quinolones

Macrolides

Others

By Drug Origin

Natural

Semisynthetic

Synthetic

By Spectrum of Activity

Broad-spectrum Antibiotic

Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Aurobindo Pharma

Bayer HealthCare

Eli Lilly

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical

Shionogi

