Healthcare IT Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period

Healthcare information technology (IT) is an IT field that involves the creation, development, design, use, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. Automated and interoperable healthcare information systems are anticipated to improve medical care, reduce healthcare costs, increase efficiency, reduce error, and improve patient satisfaction, while optimizing reimbursement for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers.

The U.S. healthcare information technology (HCIT) market was evaluated at $61,018 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $149,178 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market experiences significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care as well as upsurge in government initiatives to promote HCIT. However, high costs incurred for implementation, maintenance, and upgradation of services are anticipated to restrict the growth of this market.

Moreover, the healthcare IT is already a well-established market and thus, there is a huge supply and demand gap with many local as well as key players operating in this segment, which in turn is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, numerous key players have collaborated with local players to develop efficient products, which would provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The U.S. HCIT market is segmented based on product, end user, and geography. By product, the healthcare IT market is classified into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. Further, healthcare provider solutions segment is bifurcated into clinical solutions and non-clinical healthcare IT solutions.

Clinical solutions is further sub-segmented into electronic health records/electronic medical records, vendor neutral archives (VNA), computerized physician order entry (CPOE), clinical decision support systems (CDSS), radiology information systems (RIS), radiation dose management, specialty management information systems, medical image processing and analysis systems, healthcare IT integration systems, practice management systems, laboratory information systems, digital pathology solutions, mobile health solutions, and telehealth.

Non-clinical healthcare IT solutions segment is divided into pharmacy information systems (PIS), medication management systems, healthcare asset management, workforce management systems (WFM), revenue cycle management solutions, medical document management solutions, financial management systems, healthcare information exchange (HIE), population health management solutions, supply chain management, healthcare analytics, and customer relationship management (CRM).

By end user, the healthcare IT market is bifurcated into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers segment is further categorized into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, pharmacies, and others (home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living centers). The healthcare payers segment is further classified into private payers and public payers. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

Key Benefits For U.s. Healthcare IT Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. healthcare IT market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the products and technologies used in the U.S.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market

U.s. Healthcare IT Key Market Segments :

By Product Type

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Clinical Solutions

Electronic Health/Medical Records

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

Computerized Physician Order Entry

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Radiology Information Systems

Radiation Dose Management Solution

Specialty Management Information Systems

Medical Image Processing &Analysis Solution

Healthcare IT Integration Systems

Practice Management Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Digital Pathology Solutions

mHealth Solutions

Telehealth Solutions

Non-clinical Solutions

Pharmacy Information Systems

Medication Management Systems

Electronic Medication Administration Records Solution

Barcode Medication Administration Solution

Medication Inventory Management Systems

Medication Assurance Systems

Healthcare Asset Management

Equipment Management Systems

Patient Tracking and Management Solution

Temperature and Humidity Monitoring Solution

Workforce Management Systems

Revenue Cycle Management Solution

Admission Discharge Transfer/Registration

Computer Assisted Coding Systems

Patient Scheduling Solution

Patient Billing and Claims Management Solutions

Electronic Data Interchange Solution

Financial Management Systems

Medical Document Management Systems

Healthcare Information Exchanges

Population Health Management Solution

Supply Chain Management Solution

Procurement management

Inventory Management

Healthcare Analytics

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational and Administrative Analytics

Customer Relationship Management Solution

Healthcare Payer Solutions

Pharmacy Analysis and Audit Solution

Claims Management Solution

Fraud Management Solution

Computer-assisted Coding Systems

Payment Management Solution

Patient Billing Management Solution

Provider Billing Management Solution

Provider Network Management Solution

Member Eligibility Management Solution

Customer Relationship Management Solution

Medical Document Management Solution

Others (General Ledger & Payroll Management)

HCIT Outsourcing Services

Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services

Medical Document Management Services

Pharmacy Information Management Services

Laboratory Information Management Services

Revenue Cycle Management Services

Others

Payer HCIT Outsourcing Services

Claim Management

Customer Relationship Management Services

Billing System

Fraud Detection

Others

Operational HCIT Outsourcing Services

Supply Chain Management Services

Business Process Management Services

Others

IT Infrastructure Management Services

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Pharmacies

Others (Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Centers)

Healthcare Payers

Private Payers

Public Payers

Key Players Profiled

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

HealthStream

Greenway Health LLC

IBM Corporation

Infor

McKesson Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

InterSystems Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Evolent Health, Inc.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

