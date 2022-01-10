Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Scope and overview, Competitive Analysis Reports 2022-2031 with Top Vendors

Animals suffer from various orthopedic conditions such as cruciate ligament tear, hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, bone fractures and others. These affect the bones, joints, and tissues, which could result in abnormal movement, instability, and lameness. The treatment of these conditions in severe cases requires surgical procedures, implants, or the pain reducing drugs.

The global veterinary orthopedic treatment market was valued at $94,708 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $153,612 million at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in ownership of companion animals, growth in demand for pet insurance, rise in animal healthcare expenditure, and surge in cases of obesity in pets drive the growth of the veterinary orthopedic treatment market. However, lack of animal health awareness and high cost of surgeries are expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, advancement in therapeutic and diagnostic products and no requirement of government approvals for veterinary devices are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players.

The global veterinary orthopedic treatment market is segmented into procedure, animal type and region. Based on procedure, the market is categorized into cruciate ligament tear, patellar luxation, hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, bone fracture, and osteoarthritis management. Based on animal type, the market is differentiated into dog, cat, and other animal types. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Key Market Segments :

By Procedure

Cruciate Ligament Tear

Patellar Luxation

Hip Dysplasia

Elbow Dysplasia

Bone Fracture

Osteoarthritis Management

By Animal Type

Dog

Cat

Other Animal Types

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Adobe Animal Hospital

Allandale Veterinary Hospital

Boca Park Animal Hospital

Broadleys Veterinary Hospital

Goddard Veterinary Group

Mars, Incorporated

Northwest Veterinary Specialists

The Animal Medical Center

School of Veterinary Medicine (University of Pennsylvania)

Upper Canada Animal Hospital

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report, however can be included on request)

Airpark Animal Hospital

Adams Animal Hospital

Palo Verde Animal Hospital

