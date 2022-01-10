Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on U.S. intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2022, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The U.S. intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market generated $1,239 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $1,938 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) or intraoperative neuromonitoring is a technique to reduce the risk of neurological deficits after surgical procedures that involve the nervous system. IONM utilizes recordings of electrical potentials from the nervous system during surgical procedures. Neuromonitoring is useful because it offers an opportunity to detect injuries before they become severe. Therefore, with the introduction of IONM, the risk of debilitating deficits, such as muscle weakness, paralysis, hearing loss, and other loss of normal body functions, is reduced.



The U.S. IONM market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in the aging population, increase in prevalence of chronic disorders, surge in applications of IONM in different surgeries, and rise in risk management through IONM during complex surgeries. Furthermore, stringent regulations for IONM procedures and easy availability of technologically advanced IONM systems & accessories fuel the market growth.

The U.S. IONM market is studied based on product & service, source type, application, modality, end user, and state. Based on product & service, the market is segmented into system, accessory, and service. On the basis of source type, the market is bifurcated into insourced monitoring and outsourced monitoring. As per end user, the market is categorized into hospital and ambulatory surgical center (ASC).

Key Benefits for U.S. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market :



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.



It offers a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.



A comprehensive analysis of all states of the U.S. is provided to determine the existing opportunities.



The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the U.S. market.



U.S. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Key Market Segments :



By Product & Service

System

Accessory

Service



By Source Type

Insourced monitoring

Outsourced monitoring



By Application



Spinal surgery

Neurosurgery

Vascular surgery

ENT surgery

Orthopedic surgery

Other surgery



By Modality



Motor evoked potential (MEP)

Somatosensory evoked potential (SSEP)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Electromyography (EMG)

Brainstem auditory evoked potential (BAEP)

Visual evoked potential (VEP)



By End User



Hospital

Ambulatory surgery center

By State



California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Colorado

Louisiana

Michigan

Oklahoma

Alaska

Massachusetts

Delaware

Vermont

Connecticut

North Dakota

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

Maine

West Virginia

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Minnesota

New Jersey

Ohio

Wisconsin

Maryland

Nebraska

Wyoming

Indiana

Montana

Iowa

Missouri

Oregon

Kentucky

Washington

Kansas

Mississippi

Virginia

Arkansas

Tennessee

South Carolina

Hawaii

Alabama

North Carolina

New Mexico

Idaho

Nevada

Georgia

Arizona

Utah



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Accurate Monitoring, LLC.

Computational Diagnostics, Inc.

Intranerve, LLC.

Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH

Medtronic Plc

Moberg Research, Inc. (DAYONE MEDICAL, LLC.)

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nuvasive, Inc.

Specialtycare



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Medsurant Health

Abea Neurodiagnostics, Inc.

Real Time Neuromonitoring Associates

