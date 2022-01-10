Smart Syringe Market Scope and overview, Expected to Rise Moderately over 2031

The global smart syringe market was valued at $5,737 million in 2017, and is estimated to garner $13,792 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Smart syringes are designed with features to offer protection from needle stick injuries, blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and life-threatening infections. They cater to several applications that include vaccination, drug delivery, and blood specimen collection. Smart syringes are of various types, which include auto disable (AD) syringes, passive safety syringes, and active safety syringes are used depending on the nature of application. Active safety syringes are the most common type of smart syringes used across all healthcare sectors, whereas, auto disable (AD) syringes are the most popular syringes used for vaccination purpose.

The industry is driven by increase in needle stick injuries, high prevalence of blood-borne transmission such as hepatitis B, C, HIV through improper injection practices, growth in adoption of safety syringes, and surge in technological advancements. In addition, the WHO mandate to switch to smart syringes to ensure safe injection practices is a major factor that boosts the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with smart syringes, especially passive safety syringes, low awareness in developing economies, and alternative drug delivery methods are expected to impede the market growth. The global smart syringes market volume is projected to reach 15.8 billion units by 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 during the forecast period.

The global smart syringe market is segmented based on product type, application, age group, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into auto disable (AD) syringes, active safety syringes, and passive safety syringes. Based on application, the market is classified into drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. Based on age group, the market is bifurcated into pediatric and adult. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and HMOs, diabetic patients, family practices, psychiatrics, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Smart Syringe Key Market Segments :

By Product Type

Auto disable syringes

Active safety syringes

Passive safety syringes

By Application

Drug delivery

Vaccination

Blood specimen collection

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

By End User

Hospitals and HMOs

Diabetic patients

Family practices (Physicians)

Psychiatrics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Welltok, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Vision, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

BioXcel Corporation

Berg Health

The other players of the smart syringe market include (companies not profiled in the report):

L.O.M. Medical International

Techcon, Tecan Trading AG

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

ARxIUM

Parker Hannifin Corporation

