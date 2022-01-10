Safety Needles Market Scope and overview, Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy Growth Rate By 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period

Safety needles are hollow, cylindrical needles with a puncture point at the pointed tip, utilized to inject solutions through subcutaneous, intravenous, and intramuscular modes for rapid uptake of substances such as insulin, vaccines, and others.

These are used to extract body fluids for diagnosis. The global safety needles market accounted for $1,607 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $3,922 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27290

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27290

The growth in incidence of needle stick injuries, implementation of stringent compliance for using safety needles, and surge in demand for injectable drugs & vaccines drive the growth of the global safety needles market. In addition, rise in incidence of chronic diseases, particularly diabetes augments the growth of the market. However, high cost of safety needles, availability of alternative modes of drug delivery, and unawareness regarding safety syringes hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, untapped emerging economies, such as India and Japan, present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global safety needles market.

The global safety needles market is segmented based on product, end user, and region both in terms of value and volume. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into active safety needles and passive safety needles. Active safety needle segment holds the major share in the global safety needle market as they are increasingly adopted as a safety engineered device for the administration of vaccines and medications. Based on end user, the global safety needles market is segmented into hospitals, diabetic patients, family practices, psychiatrics, and others. The hospital segment dominates the global safety needles market and is growing significantly with WHO guidelines for safe practice of needle usage and global campaign to encourage injection safety.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27290

Based on region, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the higher buying power and stringent regulations that favor the utilization of safety needles in this region. Further, there is an increased awareness regarding the risk of cross infection (such as hepatitis, HIV, and AIDS) and needle stick injuries in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

Product development is the key strategy adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global safety needles market.

Key Players Profiled

Medtronic plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Smiths Group Plc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

MedPro Safety Products, Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

Novo Nordisk

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27290

Key Benefits for Safety Needles Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global safety needles market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market for the period of 2018?2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product type assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

Key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Safety Needles Key Market Segments:

By Product

Active Safety Needles

Passive Safety Needles

By End User

Hospitals

Diabetic Patients

Family Practices

Psychiatrics

Others

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27290

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Albert David

DeRoyal

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited

Hi-Tech Syringes

International Medsurg Connection

Medline Industries, Inc

Unilife Corporation

Vita Needle Company

Vygon

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27290

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27290

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27290

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/