Donor Egg IVF Services Market Scope and overview, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on Donor Egg IVF Services Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperms outside the body, that is, in vitro.

The donor egg IVF services market for the customized regions generated $1,668 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,290 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in the trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in the IVF success rate, and rise in disposable incomes in the Asia-Pacific region. However, complications associated with IVF treatment and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, upsurge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets are expected to make way for market development during the forecast period.

The global donor egg IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and country. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh donor egg IVF cycle and frozen donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, the market is classified as fertility clinic, hospital, surgical center, and clinical research institute. As per country, the market is studied across Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Canada, and Ireland.

By Cycle Type

Fresh Donor Egg IVF Cycle

Frozen Donor Egg IVF Cycle

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospital

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

By Country

Australia

New Zealand

Thailand

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Canada

Ireland

South Africa

Rest of the World

Virtus Health

Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower

Fertility First

Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd.

Fertility Associates

Genea Oxford Fertility Limited

Repromed

SAFE Fertility Center

Bangkok IVF Center (Bangkok Hospital)

Bangkok IVF Center

Damai Service Hospital

TMC Fertility Centre

KL Fertility & Gynecology Centre

Bourn Hall Fertility Center

Southend Fertility and IVF

Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Bloom Fertility Center

Cloudnine Fertility

Chennai Fertility Center

Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute

Shanghai United Family Hospital

IVF NAMBA Clinic

Sanno Hospital

Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd.

Raffles Medical Group

TRIO Fertility

The Montreal Fertility Center

Procrea Fertility

IVF Canada

Sims IVF

Merrion Fertility Clinic

Beacon CARE Fertility

Medfem Fertility Clinic

The Cape Fertility Clinic

Aevitas Fertility Clinic

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

