Metagenomics Market Scope and overview, Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry Trends up to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period

The global metagenomics market was valued at $176 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $523 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Metagenomics is the study of genomes collectively in a microbial community. This process involves cloning and analyzing the genomes without culturing the organisms in the community.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Increase in advancements regarding DNA sequencing and rise in expansion of metagenomics applications drive the growth of the global metagenomics market. However, dearth of skilled professionals coupled with the rise in concerns regarding standardization and accuracy of sequencing based diagnostic testing hampers the market growth. Moreover, developing nations offer profitable opportunities for metagenomic sequencing product manufacturers.

The global metagenomics market is segmented based on technology, product, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into sequencing and bioinformatics. By product, the market is divided into instrument & software and consumable. On the basis of application, the market is classified into infectious disease diagnosis, environmental remediation, gut microbe characterization, biotechnology, biofuel, and agriculture. As per region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global metagenomics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the applications and technologies used globally.

The key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Instrument & software

Consumable

By Technology

Sequencing

Bioinformatics

By Application

Infectious disease diagnosis

Environmental remediation

Gut microbe characterization

Biotechnology

Biofuel

Agriculture

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Enterome SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Swift Biosciences, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Siemens AG

ZS Genetics, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

LI-COR

Genomatix GmbH

Beijing Genomics Institute

Pieriandx

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

