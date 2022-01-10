Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market Scope and overview, 2021 is Booming Worldwide Business Forecast by 2031

The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market generated a revenue of $688 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,239 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

hCG hormone supports the normal development of an egg in a woman’s ovary and stimulates the release of the egg during ovulation. It can be extracted from the urine of pregnant women or produced from cultures of genetically modified cells using recombinant DNA technology. It is widely being used to treat infertility-related problems in women as well as increase sperm count in men. Moreover, it is used to treat cryptorchidism in young boys, a condition when the testicles have not dropped down into the scrotum normally.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Significant surge in infertility issues among men & women and increase in prevalence of hypogonadism in geriatric population drive the growth of the global hCG market. In addition, increase in awareness toward hCG among healthcare professionals and patients fuels the market growth. However, availability of substitutes and cautions & warnings issued by FDA against the side effects of hCG hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in popularity of fertility tourism and availability of advanced IVF facilities & treatment options are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the near future.

The global hCG market is segmented based on technology, therapeutic area, end user, and region. By technology, the market is bifurcated into natural source extraction and recombinant technology. Based on therapeutic area, it is classified into female infertility treatment, oligospermic treatment, male hypogonadism, and others. Depending on end user, it is segregated into fertility clinics, research institutions, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A qualitative analysis of driving factors and opportunities helps analyze the competitive scenario of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis is provided to interpret the bargaining power of the suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Key Market Segments :

By Technology

Natural Source Extraction

Recombinant Technology

By Therapeutic Area

Female Infertility Treatment

Male Hypogonadism

Oligospermic Treatment

Others

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Research Institutions

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Cigna

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lee BioSolutions, Inc.

Sanzyme

Scripps Laboratories

Lupin

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Kamiya Biomedical Company

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

Cipla Limited

Biocare Medical LLC

MyBioSource

Zydus Cadila

Life Medicare & Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

