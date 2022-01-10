Smart Pills Market Scope and overview, New Business Opportunities, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period

Report Ocean presents a new report on global smart pills market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global smart pills market was valued at $257 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $650 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Smart pill is an ingestible capsule with miniaturized micro-electronics. Smart pill is designed to visualize the gastrointestinal tract, thus allowing for the diagnosis and observation of lesions and disease states or conditions. As the capsule travels through the digestive tract, the camera clicks thousands of pictures that are transmitted to a recorder worn by the patient on a belt around the waist.

Smart pills are widely being used for the diagnosis of various gastrointestinal disorders such as Barrett’s Esophagus, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease) and others. In addition, smart pills are also being used for targeted drug delivery and patient monitoring. Smart pills find applications in solving the problem of medication non-adherence and enables the doctor to track the medication consumption patterns of a patient.

The key factors driving the market growth include rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as ulcers, Crohn’s disease, colon cancer and others, favorable reimbursement scenario across the globe, and the preference of a patient toward minimally invasive diagnostic procedures.

In addition, benefits offered by the smart pills such as non-invasive diagnostic procedures, controlled/targeted drug delivery, and real-time patient monitoring boost the growth of the market. However, stringent governmental regulations regarding the use of smart pills and high cost associated with them are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, technological advancements, such as microprocessors, micro-camera, micro-sensors, and others, are predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

The global smart pills market is segmented based on application, target area, disease indication, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. Based on target area, the market is classified into esophagus, small intestine, large intestine, and stomach. Based on disease indication, it is classified into Barrett’s esophagus, Crohn’s disease, small bowel tumor, celiac disease, colon cancer, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into hospital, diagnostic center, and research center. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Smart Pills Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the smart pills market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in the smart pills market globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Smart Pills Key Market Segments :

By Application

Capsule Endoscopy

Drug Delivery

Patient Monitoring

By Target Area

Esophagus

Small Intestine

Large Intestine

Stomach

By Disease Indication

Esophageal Diseases

Small Bowel Diseases

Colon Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Research Institute

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Turkey

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Proteus Digital Health

HQ, Inc.

CapsoVision, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Olympus Corporations

IntroMedic Co., Ltd

RF Co., Ltd

JINSHAN Science & Technology

Check Cap

Koninklijke Philips N.V

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

GE Healthcare

NOVARTIS AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Bio-Images Drug Delivery (BDD) Limited

Quotient Clinical Ltd.

Innovative Devices LLC

PENTAX Medical

