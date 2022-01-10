High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market Scope and overview, Share Register A Strong Growth Of Acceleration During to 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on high tibial osteotomy (HTO) market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global high tibial osteotomy (HTO) market generated $215 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $269 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2023. High tibial osteotomy is an orthopedic surgical procedure that targets at correcting a varus deformation with compartmental osteoarthritis. High tibial osteotomy is largely implied in the treatment of younger patients, who are more active.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Increase in the incidence rate of bone-related diseases caused by improper diet or unhealthy lifestyle is the major factor that drives the growth of the high tibial osteotomy plates market. In addition, rise in number of road accidents, surge in geriatric population, and high adoption of surgical procedures for safe diagnosis and treatment of bone-related diseases are the factors further expected to boost the market growth. However, expensive procedural cost of osteotomy surgeries and adverse effects associated with the use of plates are expected to hamper the market growth. Rise in healthcare infrastructure and healthcare investment, and untapped market opportunities in the developing regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

The global high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates market is segmented based on material, technique, and region. By material, the market is bifurcated into metals and polymers. Based on technique, it is classified into open wedged technique, closed wedge technique, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities for the market.

Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the materials and technique in the industry.

The study provides region-wise market share analysis to understand the competitive outlook of the regional market.

In-depth geographical analysis facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Key Market Segments:

By Material

Metals

Polymers

By Technique

Open Wedge Technique

Closed Wedge Technique

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Arthrex, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

aap Implantate AG

Stryker Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Acumed, LLC

Amplitude Surgical

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

TriMed, Inc.

Tornier, Inc.

Medical & Optical Instruments Australia Pty Ltd

Novastep Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Securos

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

GROUP FH ORTHO

OrthoPediatrics Corp

