Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market Scope and overview, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment And Forecast up to 2031

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems are some of the most-commonly used therapies to treat acute and chronic wounds. They promote wound healing, reduce recurrent use of dressings (as in case of traditional wound care), provide an efficient option for management of closed surgical incision lines, and improve patient well-being. These consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, and dressing set.

The vacuum pump is either fixed or moveable and is powered by alternating current or batteries. It is designed to regulate suction strength and includes features such as alarm indication for loss of suction and a replaceable collection canister. Dressing sets contain either foam or gauze dressing to be placed on the wounds and an adhesive film drape to seal wounds. Drainage tubes are available in several configurations depending on the dressings used and the wound being treated.

The global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market was valued at $2,202 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,948 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

The growth of the global NPWT devices market is majorly driven by increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus and obesity. The other factors boosting the market growth include rise in patient awareness toward the availability of cost-effective NPWT devices such as single-use devices and technological advancement in NPWT devices.

However, lack of trained professionals and complications caused due to the usage of NPWT devices hinder the growth of the global market. On the contrary, increased focus on advancement of treatment protocols, significant unmet needs in the wound care field, and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global NPWT devices market is segmented based on product, wound type, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into single-use NPWT device and conventional NPWT device. As per wound type, it is categorized into chronic wound and acute wound. The chronic wound segment is further classified into pressure ulcer, diabetic foot ulcer, venous leg ulcer, and arterial ulcer. On the other hand, the acute wound segment is sub-segmented into burn & trauma and surgical wound. Considering the end user segment, the market is segregated into hospital & clinic, ambulatory surgery center (ASC), and home care setting. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Single-use NPWT device

Conventional NPWT device

By Wound Type

Chronic wound

Pressure ulcer

Diabetic foot ulcer

Venous leg ulcer

Arterial ulcer

Acute wound

Burn & trauma

Surgical wound

By End User

Hospital & clinic

Ambulatory surgery center (ASC)

Home care setting

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Acelity L.P., Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

ConvaTec Group plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Cardinal Health

Medela AG

Devon International Group (Devon Medical Products)

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Talley Group Ltd.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

SunMed Medical

The Wound Vac Company, LLC.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

