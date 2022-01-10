Asia – Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market Scope and overview, Upcoming Demand along with Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period

Advanced wound care is a therapeutic approach that provides a moist microenvironment to stimulate the natural healing process. These products are mainly used to treat and manage complex wounds, such as burns, complex trauma, chronic wounds, and surgical wounds. Due to its efficacy and use in managing wounds, advanced wound care has emerged as a standard solution for treating chronic wounds and is replacing traditional wound care products.

The Asia-Pacific advanced wound care (AWC) market was valued at $1,658 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,655 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries, and rise in inclination toward wound care products that enhance therapeutic outcomes. Other factors such as changes in lifestyles, increase in healthcare expenditure by the government, and attempts to minimize surgical costs by reducing the duration of hospital stays drive the growth of the advanced wound care market. However, high cost of advanced wound care products and low awareness, especially in the under-developed countries are the factors expected to restrain the market growth.

This report categorizes the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market based on product type, application, end user, and region. By product type, the market is divided into infection management, exudate management, active wound care, and therapy devices. Infection management is the leading segment in the product type and is further sub-segmented into silver dressing, non-silver dressing, and collagen. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into chronic wound care and acute wound care. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospital and community health service centers. Based on country, the market is studied across Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Benifits For? Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care :

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2014 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities. The market forecast and opportunities have been provided from 2018 to 2025.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on a comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth analysis based on country helps understand the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market? Key? Market Segements :

By Product

Infection Management

Silver Wound Dressing

Non-silver Dressing

Collagen

Exudate Management

Hydrocolloid

Foam Dressing

Alginate

Hydrogel

Active Wound Care

Skin Substitute

Growth Factor

Therapy Device

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electromagnetic Therapy Device

Others

By Application

Chronic Wound Care

Pressure Ulcer

Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Venous Leg Ulcer

Arterial Ulcer

Acute Wound Care

Burns & Trauma

Surgical Wound

By End User

Hospital

Community Health Service Center

By Country

Singapore

Malaysia

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

3M Company

Smith & Nephew Plc

Coloplast A/S

Medtronic Plc

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group Plc

Essity Aktiebolag (BSN Medical GmbH)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The other players of the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Hollister Incorporated

Medline Industries, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Baxter International

Triage Meditech

Integra Lifesciences

Derma Sciences Inc.

