North America Medical Tourism Market Scope and overview: World Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Global Future Outlook 2031

Medical tourism can be defined as an organized travel across international borders with the purpose of availing medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers’ home country.

The North America medical tourism market accounted for $20,279 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $52,786 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2017 to 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Medical tourists travel abroad for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. It is also linked with leisure and business travel. Therefore, there are several definitions of medical tourism in the market. Some of them include cosmetic, dental, wellness, and spa services. However, for the purpose of this report, wellness, spa, cosmetic, and dental treatment are excluded from the scope of this study.



Geographical convenience of Mexico for Mexico-bound health travelers who reside in South, North & Central America, and the Caribbean drive the market. In addition, recent Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditations in Mexico, government involvement for the growth of medical tourism in Mexico, lower costs in Mexico, and technological advancements in healthcare facilities in North America further augment market growth. However, difficulties associated with travel, language barriers, documentation, and VISA approval issues, and lack of medical training and non-acceptance of healthcare insurances in Mexico restrict the market growth. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population due to baby boomers in North America, and increase in R&D activities in the field of healthcare provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.



The North America medical tourism market is segmented based treatment type and country. By treatment type, the market is divided into cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, fertility treatment, and other treatments. By country, the market is analyzed across U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

North America Medical Tourism Key Market Segments :



By Treatment Type



Cardiovascular Treatment



Orthopedic Treatment



Neurological Treatment



Cancer Treatment



Fertility Treatment



Others

By Country



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT



Angeles en L?nea



Centro Medico ABC



Galenia Hospital



Hospital San Jose



Medica Sur



SA de CV



Star Medica

