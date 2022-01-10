Enteral Nutrition Market Scope and overview, Outlook to 2022: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global enteral nutrition market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global enteral nutrition market garnered $5,661.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $10,478.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Enteral nutrition refers to the process of feeding through the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to fulfill the caloric requirements of patients who suffer from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, cancer, and others. It is prescribed to patients who are unable to consume the requisite nutrients orally due to swallowing difficulties or surgery but have a functional gastrointestinal tract.

Enteral nutrients are administered directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum of a patient via enteral pumps and enteral feeding tubes. . Generally, enteral feeding is administered to critically ill patients in an operation theatre (OT), intensive care unit (ICU), and critical care unit (CCU), or at home.

Increase in incidence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders is the key factor driving the growth of the global enteral nutrition market. Moreover, increase in geriatric population and surge in malnutrition cases have supplemented the market growth.

Over the years, enteral nutrition has been gaining tremendous response owing to advancement in techniques, configurations, and ingredients. In addition, low cost and complications associated with enteral nutrition boost the market growth.

However, stringent governmental regulations and inadvertent dislodgment of tubes that lead to accidental disabilities and deaths hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of new technologically advanced products and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global enteral nutrition market is segmented based on protein composition, distribution channel, form & age group, and region. Based on protein composition, the market is divided into standard protein diet, high protein supplement, protein for diabetes care patient, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital sale, retail, and online. Based on form, the market is categorized into powder and liquid. Based on the age group, the market is bifurcated into adult (age >18 years) and pediatrics (age <18 years). The global enteral nutrition market has been further analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the value chain of this report include Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Danone SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Global Health Products, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Victus, Inc., and Hormel Foods Corporation.

Key Benifits For Enteral Nutrition Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enteral nutrition industry along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the different segments facilitates to understand various products available in the market.

The key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to gauge the competitive outlook of the industry.

Enteral Nutrition Key Market Segments :

By Protein Composition

Standard Protein diet

High Protein Supplement

Protein for Diabetes Care Patient

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Sale

Retail

Online

By Form & Age Group

Powder

Age >18

Age <18

Liquid

Age >18

Age <18

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Myanmar

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

CIS

Russia

Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan

Ukraine

Rest of CIS

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Kenya

Tanzania

Nigeria

Ethiopia

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Jordan

Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

