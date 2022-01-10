Blood Bank Market Scope and overview, 2021 Key Aspects of the Industry by Segments to 2031

The global blood bank market was valued at $11,527 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,649 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

A blood bank is a non-profit organization that engages in all the operations such as collection, processing, testing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood components drawn from donors. A blood bank can be a separate free-standing organization or operates as a part of a hospital. In addition, a blood bank provides safe or disease-free blood for transfusion to save a patient’s life and curb the complications that can arise due to severe blood loss.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market's future growth.

Blood banks have witnessed an increase in demand, owing to high prevalence of hematological diseases and rise in number of accidental cases across the world. In addition, growth in the geriatric population who is prone to blood disorders and high demand for blood transfusion supplement the market growth. However, wastage of the donated blood and stringent rules & regulations are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, blood transfusion in emerging nations is expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The global blood bank market is segmented based on product type, function, bank type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified as whole blood, red blood cell, platelets, plasma, and white blood cell. The function segment studies collection, processing, testing, storage, and transportation. Based on bank type, the market is segmented into private and public. Depending on end user, the market is classified into hospital, ambulatory surgery center, pharmaceutical companies, clinics & nursing homes, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Blood Bank Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Whole blood

Red Blood Cell

Platelet

Plasma

White Blood Cell

By Function

Collection

Processing

Testing

Storage

Transportation

By Bank Type

Private

Public

By End User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinics & Nursing homes

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

The American Red Cross

Vitalant

New York Blood Centre

Australian Red Cross

Japan Red Cross Society

American Association of Blood Banks

America’s Blood Centers

Canadian Blood Services

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

Blood Bank of Alaska

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Indian Red Cross Society

NHS Blood and Transplant

New Zealand Blood Service

National Blood Centre

German Red Cross

Rotary Blood Bank

