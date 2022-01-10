Biopharmaceuticals Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period

Report Ocean presents a new report on global biopharmaceuticals market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. Biopharmaceuticals are drugs having a biological origin.

These large and complex drugs, which often comprise heterogeneous mixtures, are produced using biotechnology and usually from genetically engineered cells. The global biopharmaceuticals market accounted for $186,470 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $526,008 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. global biopharmaceuticals market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global biopharmaceuticals market is driven by various factors, such as surge in prevalence of chronic diseases and rapid increase in the elderly population globally. Similarly, increase in strategic collaboration among the biopharmaceuticals companies is also expected to boost the market. However, high costs of drug development and a stringent regulatory scenario with respect to biopharmaceuticals are anticipated to impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in purchasing power of emerging economics is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players throughout the forecast period.

The global biopharmaceuticals market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into monoclonal antibody, interferon, insulin, growth and coagulation factor, erythropoietin, vaccine, hormone, and others. By application, it is categorized into oncology, blood disorder, metabolic disease, infectious disease, cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, immunology, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

By product

Monoclonal antibody

Interferon

Insulin

Growth and coagulation factor

Erythropoietin

Vaccine

Hormone

Others

By application

Oncology

Blood disorder

Metabolic disease

Infectious disease

Cardiovascular disease

Neurological disease

Immunology

Others

By geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen, Inc.

Biogen, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Shire plc

