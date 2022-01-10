IVF Services Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global IVF services revenue market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman??s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro.
The global IVF services revenue market generated $10,587 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $22,467 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.
This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.
The global IVF services market is anticipated to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and rise in disposable income worldwide. However, high cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some under developed regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, upsurge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets make way for market development in the future.
The global IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and region. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh IVF cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, the market is classified as fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Denmark, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Cycle Type
Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)
Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)
Donor Egg IVF Cycles
By End User
Fertility Clinics
Hospitals
Surgical centers
Clinical research institutes
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Denmark
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
New Zealand
Thailand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Ambroise Par? Group
amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH
AMP Center St Roch
AVA Clinic Scanfert
Bangkok IVF center
Bangkok IVF center (Bangkok Hospital)
Betamedics
Biofertility Center
Bloom Fertility and Healthcare
Bloom Fertility Center
Bourn Hall Fertility Center
Bourn Hall International
Cardone Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, LLC
Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility
CHA Fertility Center
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit)
Cloudnine Fertility
Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado
Cyprus IVF Centre
Dansk Fertilitetsklinik
EUVITRO S.L.U.
Fakih IVF Fertility Center
Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF
Fertility Associates
Fertility Center Berlin
Fertility Center of San Antoni
Fertility First
FIV Marbella
Fivet Centers Prof. Zech
Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd
Genea Oxford Fertility Limited
Heidelberg University Hospital
Houston Fertility Center
International Centre for Reproductive Medicine, ICRM
IVF Canada
IVF NAMBA Clinic
IVF Panama Center for Reproduction Punta Pacífica
IVF Spain
IVI Panama
Ivinsemer
KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre
Lifesure Fertility and Gynaecology centre
LIV Fertility Center
Manipal Fertility
Maria Fertility Hospital
MD Medical Group
Medfem Fertility Clinic
Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower
Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
New hope fertility center
Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic
OVA IVF Clinic Zurich
Procrea Fertility
RAPRUI Srl
Repromed
SAFE Fertility Center
Sanno Hospital
Servy Massey Fertility Institute
Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute
Shanghai United Family Hospital
Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM)
Southend Fertility and IVF
StorkKlinik (Stork IVF Clinic)
The ARC-STER Center
The Bridge Centre
The Cape Fertility Clinic
The Hugh Wynter Fertility Management Unit
The Lister Fertility Clinic
The Montreal Fertility Center
Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd.
Trianglen Fertility Clinic
TRIO Fertility
Virtus Health
Vitanova
VivaNeo – Medical Center Kinderwens
Wunschkinder
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
Following are the questions answered by the Market report:
What are the goals of the report?
This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.
On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.
The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.
The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.
The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.
The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.
It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.
