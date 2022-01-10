Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market Scope and overview, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period

Report Ocean presents a new report on Asia-Pacific IVF services revenue market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro. The Asia-Pacific IVF services revenue market generated $3,734 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $13,669 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018 to 2028.

The Asia-Pacific IVF services market is anticipated to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and rise in disposable income in the Asia-Pacific region. However, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some under developed regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, upsurge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets make way for market development in the future.

The Asia-Pacific IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and country. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh IVF cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, the market is classified as fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. Country wise, the market is studied across India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical centers

Clinical research institutes

By Country

India

China

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

Myanmar

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Apollo Hospitals Dhaka

Australian Concept Infertility Medical Center (ACIMC)

Bahosi Fertility Centre

Bangkok IVF center

Bloom Fertility and Healthcare

Bloom Fertility Center

Bourn Hall Fertility Center

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility

CHA Fertility Center

Chennai Fertility Center

Cloudnine Fertility

Damai Service Hospital

Fatemieh Infertility Center

Fertility Associates

Fertility Centre Nepal (Part of Wecare Health Services, India)

Fertility First

Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd

Genea Oxford Fertility Limited

IHH Healthcare Berhad

IVF NAMBA Clinic

IVF Sri Lanka Life Plus (Pvt) Ltd

IVF Van Hanh

KL Fertility & Gynecology Centre

Lanka Hospitals

LIFE – Lahore Institute of Fertility & Endocrinology

Lotus Fertility Clinic

Manipal Fertility

Maria Fertility Hospital

MEHR IVF Clinic

Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower

Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Morula IVF

National University Hospital

Nepal International Fertility Centre

Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic

Raffles Medical Group

Repromed

RSUP Dr. Hasan Sadikin Bandung

SAFE Fertility Center

Sanno Hospital

Saqib Fertility & IVF Center – Mid City Hospital

Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute

Shanghai United Family Hospital

Southend Fertility and IVF

Superior A.R.T Myanmar

Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd.

TMC Fertility Centre

Tu Du Hospital

Victory A.R.T. Laboratory Phils., Inc.

Virtus Health

