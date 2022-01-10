Zegras leads Ducks to 4-3 win over Red Wings in SO

Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras (46) scores past Detroit Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss (29) during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan... Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras (46) scores past Detroit Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss (29) during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell (67) celebrates with forward Trevor Zegras (46) after his shootout goal against the Detroit Red Wings during an N... Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell (67) celebrates with forward Trevor Zegras (46) after his shootout goal against the Detroit Red Wings during an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist before scoring again in the shootout, leading the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night in a game that was rescheduled due to Anaheim’s COVID-19 problems.

Lukáš Dostál made 33 saves and won his NHL debut for Anaheim with two stops in the tiebreaker. Troy Terry got his 22nd goal and Max Comtois also scored for the Ducks, who won for just the second time in six games since the holiday break.

After Zegras scored in the second round of the shootout, Rickard Rakell finished it off with a goal. Rakell also had two assists in a matchup initially scheduled for Thursday.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who have lost four of five since the holiday break. Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, and Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots.

BLUES 2, STARS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying St. Louis.

Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage.

St. Louis extended its home ice point streak to 12 games, going 11-0-1 during the run. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues.

Jason Robertson scored a second-period goal for Dallas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped. The Blues’ two goals came after Braden Holtby had stymied them for most of the contest.