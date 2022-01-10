Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Central Taiwan couple saved from carbon monoxide poisoning

Woman calls emergency services just before passing out

  203
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/10 14:36
Doors and windows were closed at residence of couple suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Doors and windows were closed at residence of couple suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taichung woman and her boyfriend were rescued just in time on Monday (Jan. 10) after she called the fire department about symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

At around 3 a.m., the Taichung Fire Bureau received a call from the unnamed woman, who tersely explained that she and her boyfriend were feeling dizzy and weak before the line was cut off, CNA reported. After bureau staff called back multiple times without getting an answer, they deployed emergency medical technicians to the scene.

According to the fire bureau, the water heater at the couple’s residence was located on the balcony, and all the doors and windows were closed. The carbon monoxide level was very high.

The EMTs administered emergency treatment to the couple before sending them to the hospital, where a blood test confirmed they were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Both are still recovering in the hospital, per CNA.
carbon monoxide
carbon monoxide poisoning
Taichung

RELATED ARTICLES

Body of mountaineer airlifted off Taiwan mountain
Body of mountaineer airlifted off Taiwan mountain
2022/01/02 18:13
Gas explosion at central Taiwan restaurant injures 1
Gas explosion at central Taiwan restaurant injures 1
2022/01/02 12:24
Hou Yu-ih's manifesto for future of Taiwan politics
Hou Yu-ih's manifesto for future of Taiwan politics
2022/01/01 12:16
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
2021/12/30 18:42
Explosion at Taiwan defense contractor AIDC kills one
Explosion at Taiwan defense contractor AIDC kills one
2021/12/29 13:55