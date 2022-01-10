Central Taiwan couple saved from carbon monoxide poisoning

Doors and windows were closed at residence of couple suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Doors and windows were closed at residence of couple suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taichung woman and her boyfriend were rescued just in time on Monday (Jan. 10) after she called the fire department about symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

At around 3 a.m., the Taichung Fire Bureau received a call from the unnamed woman, who tersely explained that she and her boyfriend were feeling dizzy and weak before the line was cut off, CNA reported. After bureau staff called back multiple times without getting an answer, they deployed emergency medical technicians to the scene.

According to the fire bureau, the water heater at the couple’s residence was located on the balcony, and all the doors and windows were closed. The carbon monoxide level was very high.

The EMTs administered emergency treatment to the couple before sending them to the hospital, where a blood test confirmed they were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Both are still recovering in the hospital, per CNA.