List of winners at Sunday's 79th Golden Globe Awards

By Associated Press
2022/01/10 12:11
This image released by Netflix shows Kirsten Dunst in a scene from "The Power of the Dog" (Netflix via AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — List of winners at Sunday's 79th Golden Globe Awards, which were announced via social media after the ceremony lost its broadcaster due to issues with its host, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

MOVIES

Best picture, drama: “The Power of the Dog”

Best picture, musical or comedy: “West Side Story”

Best actress, drama: Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best actor, drama: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best actress, musical or comedy: Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…Boom!”

Supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Animated: “Encanto”

Non-English Language: “Drive My Car,” Japan

Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Original song: “No Time to Die,” Billie Eilish

Original score: Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

___

TELEVISION

Drama series: “Succession”

Comedy series: “Hacks”

Limited Series: “The Underground Railroad.”

Actress, drama series: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Actor, drama series: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Actor, comedy or musical series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress, limited series: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Actor, limited series: Michael Keaton,” Dopesick

Supporting actor: O Yeung-su, “Squid Game”

Supporting actress: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Updated : 2022-01-10 13:30 GMT+08:00

