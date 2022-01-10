Alexa
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24

Toasting individual tables banned, social distancing in stores to be strengthened

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/10 12:41
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid a rising number of local Omicron cases, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Jan. 9) announced new stricter measures for the extended Level 2 epidemic alert.

Following the confirmation of 11 new local COVID cases, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Sunday announced the details of the adjustments made to the Level 2 epidemic alert, which are to run from Jan. 9-24. The most significant change is the reimposition of mask rules for a number of activities, such as exercising, singing, taking photos, and public speaking.

Effective immediately, masks must be worn when engaging in the following activities:

  • Exercising
  • Singing
  • Taking photos
  • Live-streaming
  • Recording video
  • Hosting
  • Reporting
  • Giving a speech
  • Lecturing
  • Taking part in the filming of activities that involve discussions or interviews

Masks are not required in the following situations, but should be kept on hand and should still be worn if experiencing symptoms or when unable to maintain a social distance from strangers:

  • Agriculture, forestry, fishery, and animal husbandry workers in open areas, such as fields, fish farms, and forests
  • Activities in the mountains, forests (including forest recreation areas), and seaside activities
  • Hot/cold springs, saunas, spas, steam rooms, water activity venues, and other situations in which a mask could get wet
  • When it is necessary to eat or drink when going out
  • Places or activities designated by the CECC or the competent authority, if relevant anti-epidemic measures are met

Business premises and public venues must continue to implement a real-name registration system, measure body temperatures, and strengthen the cleaning of public areas, ensure health monitoring of employees, and respond immediately to incidents involving confirmed cases.

Crowd control must be strengthened in stores, supermarkets, and markets with a social distance of 1.5 meters indoors and one meter outdoors.

Dining venues must implement a real-name registration system, body temperature measurement, provide hand-washing equipment, and have adequate disinfection supplies. Toasting individual tables is prohibited.
