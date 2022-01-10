Amazon Singapore Unveils Roaring Chinese New Year Deals in the Year of the Tiger

Shoppers can enjoy bountiful savings this Chinese New Year on over thousands of sweets & snacks, spring cleaning products, reunion essentials, and more, on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh





Prime members can enjoy free, fast, and convenient two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh for orders above S$60, and free one day delivery across a wide range of Prime-eligible selection on Amazon.sg





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 January 2022 - (NASDAQ:AMZN) - In celebration of Chinese New Year (CNY), shoppers can expect great savings across food and drinks, spring cleaning must-haves, home essentials, entertainment, and more, from now to 2 Feb 2022. Shoppers can enjoy incredible discounts across a variety of brands including Hai Di Lao, New Moon, Tiger Beer, Irvins, and more, making Amazon Singapore the perfect one-stop destination to purchase essential products needed to usher in the New Year.





Prime members preparing for the festivities can put their minds at ease with free local delivery on Prime-eligible selection on Amazon.sg and ultrafast two-hour grocery delivery service with Amazon Fresh, making it a fast and convenient shopping experience. For more information, head to amazon.sg/cny2022.





Chinese New Year Deals

The CNY deals below on Amazon.sg and Amazon Fresh will be available on various dates and times between now and 2 Feb, while stocks last. T&Cs apply to all promotions.



Highlights

New to Amazon? First-time customers can enjoy S$18 off minimum spend of S$88 with the promocode CNY18. First-time customers on Amazon Fresh can enjoy S$15 off minimum spend of S$60 with the promocode Fresh15.

Prime members can get free local delivery on eligible items sold on Amazon Singapore and, free international delivery on eligible items sold by Amazon US, with no minimum spend. Non-Prime members will also be able to enjoy free local and international delivery on eligible items, with a minimum spend of S$40.

Get S$20 off S$60 on daily essentials including HUGGIES Platinum Naturemade Pants, Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Shower Gel, Colgate Toothpaste Advanced Whitening, and more

Get up to 30% off carton deals including Golden Peony Thai Premium Fragrant Rice, Tiger Beer Limited Edition CNY Pack, Coca-Cola Variety Pack, and more

Get up to 30% off and, buy 3 for an extra 10% off on Beer, Wine and Spirits including Penfolds Max's Cabernet Sauvignon, Edelweiss Weissbier Wheat Beer, Tanqueray London Dry Gin, and more





Food & Drinks

Reunion dinner staples including Hai Di Lao Mushroom Flavour Hot Pot Seasoning, Lee Kum Kee Superior Light Soy Sauce, SongHe Thai Hom Mali Rice, and more

CNY sweets and snacks including Fragance Bak Kwa and Pork Floss, Glory Pineapple Tarts, Fupi Beancurd Skin, Ooh Mala Peanuts and Green Peas, and more

CNY specialties including New Moon Bird's Nest with White Fungus Rock Sugar, Skylight Selected Abalone, FORTUNE Baby Abalone, and more





Spring Cleaning Must-Haves

Get S$5 off when you spend S$35 on items including Ajax Fabuloso Multi-purpose Cleaner, Downy Fabric Softener, Kleenex Ultra Soft Facial Tissue, and more

Cleaning tools including Roborock S7 Vacuum Cleaner, Airbot Supersonics in Red, Dyson V10 Absolute Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner, and more

Furniture and bedding including Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Chair, Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 2 Lite, Epitex Extra Cooling Cryocool Wrap-Fit Collection, Muji Washed Cotton Duvet Cover, and more





Home Essentials

Hotpots including KitchenAid 3-Ply Base Stainless Steel Cookware Set, MISTRAL Electric Hot Pot, POWERPAC 2 in 1 Steamboat and BBQ, and more

Kitchen and dining including Nachtmann Palais Crystal Champagne Glass (Set of 6), Ninja Foodi Pro 11-in-1 6L Multi Cooker, Instant Vortex from Instant Pot 4-in-1 Air Fryer, and more





Fun & Entertainment

Consoles and accessories including Nintendo Switch Console, Xbox Series S, Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller, Xbox Wireless Controller, and more

Games including Monopoly Lunar New Year Edition Board Game, Hasbro's Clue and more





Cross Category Highlights

Get up to 30% off carton deals including Golden Peony Thai Premium Fragrant Rice, Tiger Beer Limited Edition CNY Pack, Coca-Cola Variety Pack, and more

Get S$20 off S$60 on daily essentials including HUGGIES Platinum Naturemade Pants, Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Shower Gel, Colgate Toothpaste Advanced Whitening, and more

Get up to 30% off and, buy 3 for an extra 10% off on Beer, Wine and Spirits including Penfolds Max's Cabernet Sauvignon, Edelweiss Weissbier Wheat Beer, Tanqueray London Dry Gin, and more





More Ways To Shop

Support small businesses with deals across Hook Coffee's CNY Special Edition Pack, IRVINS Salted Egg Fish Skin, F.EAST's range of potato chips, Shermay's Keropok Prawn Crackers and more at amazon.sg/smallbusinesses

and more at amazon.sg/smallbusinesses As an alternative to the traditional red packet, or ang bao , shoppers can share the joy of Chinese New Year with eGift Card designs exclusive to this festive season at amazon.sg/cnygiftcard.

, shoppers can share the joy of Chinese New Year with eGift Card designs exclusive to this festive season at amazon.sg/cnygiftcard. Bank promotions from 5 Jan to 18 Jan include: o Spend S$88 or more on Amazon Fresh with your HSBC credit card to receive an S$8 Amazon.sg Gift Card.

o Existing customers who spend S$80 or more on Amazon Fresh with your AMEX credit card will receive a S$5 Amazon.sg Gift Card. New customers who spend S$60 or more on Amazon Fresh with your AMEX credit card will receive a S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card.





T&Cs apply to all promotions.



Try Amazon Fresh with Prime today

With Amazon Fresh, Prime members in Singapore can enjoy greater selection, exclusive access to shop thousands of chilled, fresh and frozen products, and daily essentials at amazing prices – all in time for the Chinese New Year celebrations. Amazon Fresh is free with Prime membership, which offers the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon. Prime members will also continue to enjoy free, ultrafast two-hour delivery for orders above S$60 on Amazon Fresh. New customers can enroll in a 30-day free trial. After the free trial, Amazon Prime is just S$2.99 per month. Find additional information on the Prime program from the Amazon Singapore website at http://www.amazon.sg/prime. More information about Amazon Fresh here: www.amazon.sg/fresh



For more information, head to amazon.sg/cny2022 to check out Amazon Singapore's Chinese New Year deals and promotions.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



Social Handles

Instagram: @Amazon.SG

Facebook: @Amazon.sg





#Amazon